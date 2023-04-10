Buying in Deer Park: Between NYC and Hamptons, hamlet to revitalize

THE SCOOP Deer Park is known for the shops at Tanger Outlets and its central location between the city and the Hamptons, as well as easy access to the Ronkonkoma LIRR line, the Long Island Expressway and the Southern State Parkway.

"It’s an old-fashioned, diverse and caring community and a great place for families," said Suffolk County Legislator Tom Donnelly, who represents the 17th Legislative District, which includes Deer Park.

But what stands out the most, Donnelly says, is that many people who grew up in Deer Park tend to raise their own families there too. He has lived there since he was born; his parents bought a house in Deer Park in 1955 and he raised his family there too.

Typical home styles are high ranches and center hall Colonials. Prices tend to be in the $550,000 to $650,000 range. The hamlet also has condominiums and 55-and over developments.

Houses along Burlington Avenue in Deer Park, where most home styles are high ranches and center hall Colonials. Credit: Barry Sloan

In addition to standalone home like these along West 19th Street, Deer Park also has condominiums and 55-and over developments. Credit: Barry Sloan

Donnelly said that in addition to Tanger, other highlights include Geiger Park, which has an interactive spray area and playground, and Birchwood Park, a combined field used for football, soccer and lacrosse. There is also Edgewood Oak Brush Plains State Forest, an 813-acre property with more than 23.5 miles of trails for hiking.

Edgewood Oak Brush Plains Preserve has more than 23 miiles of hiking trails. Credit: Barry Sloan

The hamlet earned its name when Jacob Conklin, one of the first settlers in the region in the 1600s, told people that his farm was in the "deer park" because he had to share it with them. As late as 1870, Deer Park had only a blacksmith shop, railroad station and a dozen houses. Like much of Long Island, there was a population boom in the hamlet after World War II and by the 1970s, the population hit 30,000. In addition to being home to a pickle works in the early 1900s, Deer Park was the leading dahlia growing community in the state in the 1950s.

Geiger Park is one of several parks with activity spaces in Deer Park. Credit: Barry Sloan

An interactive spray area and playground are features of Geiger Park. Credit: Barry Sloan

Babylon Town and a planning group are currently studying ways to revitalize the hamlet, including the creation of a more defined downtown. Babylon Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez’s office said he is continuing a dialogue with residents. Some of the areas of discussion include economic development, beautification, traffic and infrastructure improvements and sewers.

Bay Shore Road is home to strips of eateries and small businesses. Credit: Barry Sloan

Commack Road in Deer Park has many areas for eating and shopping. Credit: Barry Sloan

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market priced at $424,900.

SALE PRICES Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, there were 240 home sales with a median sale price of $550,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $242,250 and the high was $775,000. During that period a year earlier there were 293 home sales with a median sale price of $529,362. The price range was $300,000 to $860,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area 6.17 square miles

ZIP code 11729

Population 28,837

Median age 42.9

Median household income $114,230

Median home value $536,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Deer Park $327

School district, graduation rate Deer Park (91.6%), Half Hollow Hills (94.6%)

Parks Birchwood Park

Library Deer Park, Half Hollow Hills

Hospitals Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 2A, 2B, 23, 29, 33

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$699,000

This $699,000 high ranch in Deer Park sits on 0.17 acre. Credit: Michael Wandt

This high ranch was built in 1961 on 0.17 acre and has been completely renovated. It has a new kitchen and an open floor plan into the dining room and family room, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The backyard has an above-ground pool with solar heater, deck with an additional gazebo and space to entertain. Taxes are $10,183. Jacqueline Dworkin, Homes By Mara, 516-426-6034

$649,000

This $649,000 Deer Park splanch was built in 1958. Credit: Home Media Group

A corner expanded splanch built in 1958 on 0.21 acre has four bedrooms and 2½ baths, as well as an attached one-car garage with extra storage. There is a 20' x 30' rear extension with proper permits, and a fenced yard offers space for entertaining. Taxes are $12,537. Heidi Liu and Xiaofang Shen and Laurell Frein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-921-2262.

$424,900

This $424,900 Deer Park townhouse has three bedrooms. Credit: Robert Wachsman

A three-bedroom, 2½ bathroom townhouse unit in the Quail Run development features a washer/dryer, eat-in-kitchen and dining area. The development was built in 1976 and has parking, outdoor space, a pool, tennis courts and a playground. It's also pet-friendly Taxes are $4,349; HOA, $118.25; common charges, $355.45. Robert Wachsman, Coldwell Banker Kueber Realty, 646-523-9500.

RECENTLY SOLD

$730,000

Adams St.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1964

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $12,984

+/- List price -$9,900

Days on market 93 days

$558,000

W. 4th St.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1964

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $9,267

+/- List price -$1,000

Days on market 48 days

$390,000

Old Country Rd.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 1

Built 1953

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $8,535

+/- List price -$25,000

Days on market 66 days

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 25

Price range $399,000 to $735,000

Tax range $4,349 to $14,600