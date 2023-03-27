Nesconset draws homebuyers with high-ranking schools, parks, convenience
A quintessential bedroom community with no main street, Nesconset's proximity to convenience, access to parks and hiking and high-ranking schools are a draw for homebuyers.
"Whatever you need is close by," said Nicole Cavalier, a real estate agent with Signature Premier Properties. "If you are into shopping, it is close to the mall. If you like to hike, you have the parks."
As residents use Smithtown's main street as their own, Nesconset centers itself around the old Armory property, which houses a new library.
Behind the library are sports fields, a walking trail, children's spray park, pickleball court and dog park, said Margaret Remhild, a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman and a Nesconset Chamber of Commerce member. During the summer, Tuesday nights are for outdoor concerts at the park.
County parks, such as Blydenburgh Park, which has hiking trails and fishing ponds, are nearby in Smithtown, which also houses the closest LIRR station. Commutes from that station average more than an hour to Penn Station. Many of the town's commuters leave instead from the Ronkonkoma station, which is about 15 minutes away and has trains that travel direct to Manhattan.
Most students attend the high-ranking Smithtown School District, with a small portion residing in the Sachem School District boundary.
Homes for sale are scarce in Nesconset, with fewer than 20 on the market in mid-March. The homes range from the mid-$400,000s for a three-bedroom ranch to an $800,000 center hall Colonial.
A proposed $8.7 million small industrial complex on Lake Avenue South is set to house about 30 companies. It was approved for nearly $1 million in tax breaks over 15 years by the Suffolk County Legislature.
Nesconset, named for the sachem of the Nissequogue Native Americans, was one of the last areas in the Town of Smithtown to be developed. By the 1900s only three roads - Lake Avenue, Gibbs Pond Road and Browns Road - were navigable across the community. It didn't get a post office until 1910 when the population reached 50 residents.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, priced at $599,000.
SALE PRICES Between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, there were 143 home sales with a median sale price of $615,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $345,000 and the high was $1.2 million. During that period a year earlier there were 154 home sales with a median sale price of $599,750. The price range was $302,500 to $1.2 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Smithtown
Area 3.82 square miles
ZIP code 11767
Population 13,207
Median age 44.2
Median household income $134,514
Median home value $615,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Smithtown $365
School district, graduation rate Smithtown (95.8%)
Parks Charles P.Toner Park, Gibbs Pond Park
Library Smithtown
Hospitals St. Catherine of Sienna Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Routs 56, 58, 62, 3D
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
ON THE MARKET
$799,990
This 2,400-square-foot center hall Colonial has four bedrooms, 2½ baths, central air, an eat-in kitchen with pantry, formal dining room, family room and living room. It sits on a third-acre property. Built in 1978, the taxes are $13,599. Margaret Remhild, Douglas Elliman, 631-258-6470.
$599,000
Built in 1974, this four-bedroom, 2½ bath Colonial sits on a third-acre property on a cul-de-sac. The home has a family room, formal dining room and a primary suite. The 2,468-square-foot home has a two-car garage and eat-in-kitchen. Taxes are $17,000. Nicole Cavalier, Signature Properties, 631-235-7360.
$519,000
A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on a cul-de-sac has an updated heating and cooling system. Built in 1983, the 1,351 square-foot home has a formal dining room, new flooring, an attached one-car garage and a fenced near quarter-acre property. Taxes are $11,130. Anthony J. Vitta, Celebrate Your Home Team, 516-425-2408.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.05 million
Carman Ln.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 4
Built 2005
Lot size 0.48 acre
Taxes $22,037
+/- List price +$46,000
Days on market 93
$724,999
Louis Pl.
Style Splanch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1972
Lot size 0.3 acre
Taxes $13,644
+/- List price Sold for asking
Days on market 53
$475,000
Joseph Pl.
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathroom 1
Built 1978
Lot size 0.28 acre
Taxes $8,923
+/- List price -$14,000
Days on market 48
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 25
Price range $357,000 to $1.15 million
Tax range $5,689 to $18,211