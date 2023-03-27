Nesconset draws homebuyers with high-ranking schools, parks, convenience

A quintessential bedroom community with no main street, Nesconset's proximity to convenience, access to parks and hiking and high-ranking schools are a draw for homebuyers.

"Whatever you need is close by," said Nicole Cavalier, a real estate agent with Signature Premier Properties. "If you are into shopping, it is close to the mall. If you like to hike, you have the parks."

While most residents use Smithtown's main street, Nesconset has pockets of businesses along Smithtown Boulevard and Lake Avenue. Credit: Morgan Campbell

As residents use Smithtown's main street as their own, Nesconset centers itself around the old Armory property, which houses a new library.

Behind the library are sports fields, a walking trail, children's spray park, pickleball court and dog park, said Margaret Remhild, a real estate broker with Douglas Elliman and a Nesconset Chamber of Commerce member. During the summer, Tuesday nights are for outdoor concerts at the park.

Nesonset Gazebo is part of an area of sports fields, walking trail and other parks by the library. Credit: Morgan Campbell

County parks, such as Blydenburgh Park, which has hiking trails and fishing ponds, are nearby in Smithtown, which also houses the closest LIRR station. Commutes from that station average more than an hour to Penn Station. Many of the town's commuters leave instead from the Ronkonkoma station, which is about 15 minutes away and has trains that travel direct to Manhattan.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Homes along Knollcrest Road in Nesconset. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Most students attend the high-ranking Smithtown School District, with a small portion residing in the Sachem School District boundary.

Homes for sale are scarce in Nesconset, with fewer than 20 on the market in mid-March. The homes range from the mid-$400,000s for a three-bedroom ranch to an $800,000 center hall Colonial.

Homes along Lawrence Drive in Nesconset. Credit: Morgan Campbell

A proposed $8.7 million small industrial complex on Lake Avenue South is set to house about 30 companies. It was approved for nearly $1 million in tax breaks over 15 years by the Suffolk County Legislature.

Nesconset, named for the sachem of the Nissequogue Native Americans, was one of the last areas in the Town of Smithtown to be developed. By the 1900s only three roads - Lake Avenue, Gibbs Pond Road and Browns Road - were navigable across the community. It didn't get a post office until 1910 when the population reached 50 residents.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, priced at $599,000.

SALE PRICES Between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, there were 143 home sales with a median sale price of $615,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $345,000 and the high was $1.2 million. During that period a year earlier there were 154 home sales with a median sale price of $599,750. The price range was $302,500 to $1.2 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Smithtown

Area 3.82 square miles

ZIP code 11767

Population 13,207

Median age 44.2

Median household income $134,514

Median home value $615,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Smithtown $365

School district, graduation rate Smithtown (95.8%)

Parks Charles P.Toner Park, Gibbs Pond Park

Library Smithtown

Hospitals St. Catherine of Sienna Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routs 56, 58, 62, 3D

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$799,990

This Colonial on Burgundy Lane sits on a third-acre. Credit: Margaret Remhild

This 2,400-square-foot center hall Colonial has four bedrooms, 2½ baths, central air, an eat-in kitchen with pantry, formal dining room, family room and living room. It sits on a third-acre property. Built in 1978, the taxes are $13,599. Margaret Remhild, Douglas Elliman, 631-258-6470.

$599,000

This Colonial on Lawrence Drive is more than 2,400 square feet. Credit: EMP Photography

Built in 1974, this four-bedroom, 2½ bath Colonial sits on a third-acre property on a cul-de-sac. The home has a family room, formal dining room and a primary suite. The 2,468-square-foot home has a two-car garage and eat-in-kitchen. Taxes are $17,000. Nicole Cavalier, Signature Properties, 631-235-7360.

$519,000

This ranch on Barrett Court was built in 1983. Credit: Chuck Danas

A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on a cul-de-sac has an updated heating and cooling system. Built in 1983, the 1,351 square-foot home has a formal dining room, new flooring, an attached one-car garage and a fenced near quarter-acre property. Taxes are $11,130. Anthony J. Vitta, Celebrate Your Home Team, 516-425-2408.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.05 million

Carman Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4

Built 2005

Lot size 0.48 acre

Taxes $22,037

+/- List price +$46,000

Days on market 93

$724,999

Louis Pl.

Style Splanch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1972

Lot size 0.3 acre

Taxes $13,644

+/- List price Sold for asking

Days on market 53

$475,000

Joseph Pl.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 1

Built 1978

Lot size 0.28 acre

Taxes $8,923

+/- List price -$14,000

Days on market 48

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 25

Price range $357,000 to $1.15 million

Tax range $5,689 to $18,211