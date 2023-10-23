Buying in Patchogue: Downtown, housing options, music festival are draws

THE SCOOP A center for new apartments and development, a home to a bustling downtown and a haven for artists, Patchogue is a draw for homebuyers with varying interests.

"The major attraction to Patchogue would be it's got something for all ages," said Heather Felice of Signature Premier Properties, noting that there's nightlife for young adults and Family Fun nights on Main Street and Shoreline Park for families. Boaters also enjoy Patchogue River and the Great South Bay.

In the last 20 years, the waterfront village has undergone a renaissance and is bustles with shops, galleries, restaurants and new housing.

A new 850-foot walking path was added in Shoreline Park's revamp. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Patchogue Theatre, a popular performing arts center inside a former vaudeville house, just celebrated its centennial this spring. Approaching its 16th year, Patchogue's Great South Bay Music Festival is the largest music event on Long Island.

The hamlet's housing boom includes the 291-unit New Village at Patchogue, 119-unit Seacrest Village and Artspace, 45 affordable housing lofts for artists.

"That just energized the downtown," said Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri, noting that the addition of sidewalks has turned the village into a walkable village. "Since 2004 with all this construction, the average age in our village has gone from 43 to 35 years old."

Patchogue's Main Street is bustling with shops, restaurants and bars. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

South Ocean Avenue leads to the waterfront and is home to eateries like John's Country Store. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Upcoming developments include the 90-unit Greybarn and The Grove, a $34 million, 55-unit project that will include housing for domestic violence survivors. Both will serve as gateways from into the village from East Main Street.

Shorefront Park was recently upgraded with large stones replacing old wooden bulkhead to divert stormwater and a new 850-foot walking path along the park's shoreline.

Once nicknamed "Milltown" for the many sawmills, gristmills and paper, wool and cotton mills that operated along its waterways from 1750 on, Patchogue earned its current name from early settlers: possibly a derivation of the Native Americans — Pochaug or Paushag — who lived there.

Soon after the LIRR arrived in 1869, Patchogue became a popular summer vacation spot until around 1920, when cars came into vogue and made other destinations reachable. During Prohibition, the hamlet served as a frequent port for bootleggers, and by the 1940s and 1950s, most of the mills had closed.

Today, buyers will find historic Victorians and Colonials, newer ranches and Colonials and a variety of condos and apartments.

Homes along Lee Avenue, top, and North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are two co-ops, priced at $219,000 and $275,000, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023, there were 195 home sales with a median sale price of $490,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $272,000 and the high was $1.04 million. During that period a year earlier there were 302 home sales with a median sale price of $465,000. The price range was $150,000 to $1.6 million.

OTHER STATS

Population 12,341

Median age 37.6

Median home value $500,661

Monthly LIRR ticket from Patchogue $378

School district, graduation rate Patchogue-Medford (85.5%)

Library Patchogue-Medford

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 2, 6, 55, 66 (Beginning Fall 2023)

ON THE MARKET

$1.275 million

This $1.275 million Patchogue home has unobstructed water views. Credit: Migs Spaces

This 1,600-square-foot waterfront ranch offers three bedrooms, 1½ baths, hardwood floors, a chef’s kitchen with an eight-burner Wolf range, Subzero wine cooler, primary suite with a slider out to the deck, and solar panels. The 0.37-acre property has a large back deck overlooking the water, outdoor shower, 103 feet of bulkhead on the Great South Bay and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $20,717. Heather Felice, Signature Premier Properties, 631-567-0100.

$888,888

This $888,888 Patchogue home has an inground pool. Credit: Image Habitat/Jim Harrison

At 2,458 square feet, this 1909 Colonial has original wood floors, four bedrooms, two baths, French doors, central air, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, two cedar closets, a third-floor bonus room and a full, unfinished basement. The 0.85-acre fenced-in parcel has a large deck, in-ground pool and shed. Taxes are $17,549. Elizabeth Wolff, Howard Hanna Coach, 631-331-3600.

$549,990

This $549,990 Patchogue home was built in 1926. Credit: Karen Grolz Puglisi

This circa 1926 1,483-square-foot Tudor features three bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, painted paneled walls, and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The fenced-in 0.23 acre property includes a brick patio and detached two-car garage. Taxes are $14,196. Dawn Fischetti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-7568-2552.

RECENTLY SOLD

$600,000

Seitz Ct.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1917

Lot size 0.13 acre

Taxes $11,286

+/- List price +$1,000

Days on market 93

$435,000

Marshall St.

Style Hi Ranch

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 2

Built 1987

Lot size 0.39 acre

Taxes $11,430

+/- List price +$145,000

Days on market 276

$300,000

W. Lake Dr.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1955

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $11,979.87

+/- List price -$99,000

Days on market 68

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 26

Price range $199,500 to $1.8 million

Tax range $3,000 to $20,718