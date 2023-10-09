Buying in East Northport: Festivals, community, amenities draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP With an individual community spirit combined with strong ties to neighboring communities, East Northport draws homebuyers with gatherings, parks and entertainment.

East Northport loves a party, according to Jim McKenna, part of a father-son real estate team at Coldwell Banker American Homes in Northport. The community hosts multiple annual gatherings, from the Fireman's Fair and East Northport Festival, run by the East Northport Chamber of Commerce, to the four-day Saint Anthony's Family Feast and Festival.

Businesses, the library, churches and the LIRR center around main thoroughfare Larkfield Road in East Northport. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Knolls Park in East Northport, part of the Veterans Park System, was slated to become a housing development until the town and county bought it for active and passive park use. In addition to the community athletic fields, the hiking trails connect with neighboring Meadowlark Park, with a total of 9 miles. The other adjoining park, town-owned Veterans Park, has playgrounds and a skatepark, among other recreational offerings.

Larkfield Little League and East Northport Public Library border John Walsh Memorial Park in East Northport. Credit: Rick Kopstein

"It's also part of the Town of Huntington, so residents have access to all the beaches," McKenna said.

East Northport and companion community Northport share more than a name, but also a school district, library district and in many ways a community. They also share a train station; The Northport LIRR station is located in East Northport.

An affordable housing development, Matinecock Court, is underway in the Pulaski and Elwood roads area. The 14½-acre property will include 146 limited equity cooperative units, eight of which will be for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The "East" in East Northport was added in the 18th century when the train station was built. The first tract of land was purchased in 1653 from Chief Asharoken of the Matinecocks. Part of the area was known as Clay Pitts for the unusual clay first used by Native Americans for cooking vessels and later by European settlers for brickmaking.

Homes along Bellecrest Avenue, top, and Dartmoor Drive in East Northport. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are two condos for sale, priced at $850,000 and $865,000.

SALE PRICES Between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023, there were 221 home sales with a median sale price of $679,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $415,000 and the high was $1.4 million. During that period a year earlier there were 316 home sales with a median sale price of $630,000. The price range was $305,000 to $1.573 million.

OTHER STATS

Population 20,281

Median age 45.7

Median home value $705,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Northport $341

School district, graduation rate Northport-East Northport (96.4%)

Library Northport Public Library

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 7 (Beginning Fall, 2023)

Sources: 2021 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$649,000

This $649,000 East Northport home has four bedrooms. Credit: Andy Limjoco

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Cape has hardwood floors, fieldstone, vinyl siding, a fenced-in yard and a full unfinished basement. An enclosed breezeway leads to a one-car garage. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leads to the backyard. Annual taxes are $13,300. Kelley Taylor, Douglas Elliman, 631-549-440

$499,000

This $499,000 East Northport home was built in 1953. Credit: Lois Robles

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom split level home has a kitchen/dining area and large backyard and features gas forced-air heat. Annual taxes are $10,200. James McKenna, Coldwell Banker American Home, 631-974-9153.

RECENTLY SOLD

$930,000

Caravan Dr.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1966

Lot size 0.46 acre

Taxes $13,763

+/- List price +$80,000

Days on market 65 days

$750,000

Orton Dr.

Style Exp Cape

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1956

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $11,359

+/- List price +$91,000

Days on market 42 days

$485,000

First Ave.

Style Exp. Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1930

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $5,544

+/- List price -$54,999

Days on market 74 days

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 27

Price range $399,000 to $1.599 million

Tax range $3,959 to $20,095