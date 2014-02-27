'Suffolk's sexiest home' is on market for $675,000

This Port Jefferson house is sexy, and the owner knows it.

Frank Edwards refers to it as the “Sexiest Home in Suffolk County” in its description on the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island website, where it is listed for $675,000.

He says he used the description because those who have visited the four-bedroom, 2½-bath home often describe it that way. He says he considers it a compliment. His usual response? “You know, we did have two kids here,” says Edwards, a real estate agent who is listing the property through his firm, Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Edwards suggests that the home’s decor, warmly decorated in earth colors, might be responsible for the praise.