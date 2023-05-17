Royal Barry Wills-designed Upper Brookville Cape for sale for $1.75 million

A country estate in Upper Brookville is now on the market for $1.75 million. The annual property taxes are $29,398.

Nicknamed “Longhouse,” the farm ranch is located on Wolver Hollow Road and was built in 1950. It was designed by Royal Barry Wills, a Massachusetts-based architect who refined the Cape Cod style.

Longhouse sits on 3.87 acres of property, and comes to a total of 2,950 square feet. It contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

"I think what makes the house is the history," said agent Alexis McAndrew of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. She is listing the house with Katie Cuddeback. "Royal Barry Wills built the home for the then-mayor of Upper Brookville, Alfred J. Seaman. I think that the house kind of feels like an English cottage, and that style is very unique in this area."

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The property is surrounded by pine, oak and juniper trees, along with specimen plantings and an English-style garden. The acreage size technically makes the property two lots, said McAndrew. Other features include a detached garage and barn.

Inside, there is a first-floor primary suite, a spacious living room, library and basement, all of which contain fireplaces. The living area boasts 12 over 12 double hung windows and 18th century Delft tiles around the fireplace. There is also a formal dining room with a breakfast room attached.

"I think the ideal homeowner would be someone who really appreciates the history of the property," McAndrew said.

The property is served by the Locust Valley Central School District.