Victoria Gotti lists Old Westbury home for $2.399M
Reality-TV star Victoria Gotti’s Old Westbury home has hit the market again, this time for a lower asking price of $2.399 million but on only two acres of the four she owns.
The other two acres are being offered for $900,000.
Gotti, daughter of the late mafia boss John Gotti, had at one point over the years asked a high of $4.8 million for the spread.
The gated, five-bedroom, 5 1⁄2-bath house is 6,000 square feet with a newly renovated kitchen. Outside, there is a pool with built-in bar stools, a sports court and a three-car garage.
The other lot has a pond, horse barn, stables and a detached garage.
The property was featured in “Growing Up Gotti,” which was on A&E from 2004-2005.
Gotti could not be reached for comment.
The property is listed with Ellen Zipes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who declined to discuss the property.