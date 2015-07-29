Why you should buy their house in Shoreham

Sellers: Peter and Mary Mondrick

Address: 30 Cheryl Dr., Shoreham

Asking price: $624,999

The basics: A four-bedroom, three-bath Victorian on 1.26 acres

The competition: A similar-size home on Torrington Lane is listed for $699,900.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom Victorian with two bathrooms and a half-bath on Cheryl Drive sold May 27 for $520,000.

Taxes: $14,158 ($13,087 with STAR)

Time on the market: Since April 2014

Listing agent: Mildred Thomas, Landmark Realty of Long Island, Wading River, 631-929-3600.

Why it's for sale: Peter, 56, an insurance agent, and Mary, 55, an insurance marketing representative, say their kids have moved out and the house is too big for two people. They say they plan to buy something smaller in the area.

The Mondricks were involved in every detail when planning and having their home built in 1997. The 2,691 square feet of space doesn't include the finished basement. Peter says:

"We chose where the house would be on the property and planned how to carve the grounds into the shape we wanted. It's a combination of unbelievable curb appeal, the Victorian castle-like home with a turret, a wraparound porch, the kitchen with the copper vent hood and the stone fireplace in the sunken family room off the kitchen. In the fireplace room, we have reclaimed antique eight-foot-wide hard pine floors. We have a fire roaring in the winters. . . .

"Most people are floored by the kitchen . . . the copper hood. We have Wood-Mode cabinets, maple and warm cherry tone and a commercial-grade built-in fridge. We have an uncommon granite choice, African juparana. . . .

"Instead of a wood deck in the back, we have Pennsylvania bluestone in an irregular pattern for the patio and walkways. Many choices were based on being maintenance free with timeless appeal and durability. . . .

"Our finished basement was done the same way we did upstairs -- granite, travertine and high-end finishes."