Doctors say A.I. is no Rx: study

As artificial intelligence tools grow in popularity, one profession has major concerns. In a Medscape survey, 88% of physicians said it was “very likely” or “somewhat likely” patients would get faulty medical information from using A.I. tools such as ChatGPT or Bing, and 89% were concerned that patients would follow A.I.-generated recommendations instead of their doctor’s advice.

As for artificial intelligence in their practices, most were not inclined to use it as a diagnostics tool, but 56% saw a “support” role for A.I., mainly for office administrative tasks like staff and patient scheduling.

Family physicians were far more concerned than specialists such as cardiologists and radiologists about using A.I. as a diagnostics tool in their practice.

Google Maps is adding information showing users a direct walking route to a subway station and which entrance they should use for a train. Credit: Craig Ruttle

On the right track

If you’re headed for a holiday outing in Manhattan, you may be at least somewhat familiar with the subways. But what about a city where you’re not familiar at all? Google Maps is adding information showing you a direct walking route to the station and which entrance you should use for your train. The feature is rolling out for 80 cities worldwide, including New York.

Investment firms are issuing cyber catastrophe bonds that would transfer the risks to the public debt markets. Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / seamartini

Cyberattacks spur ‘catastrophe bonds’

As the costs of dealing with cyberattacks surge, some mainstream insurers are reducing cyber insurance coverage or canceling policies. As a result, investment firms are issuing cyber catastrophe bonds that would transfer the risks to the public debt markets. Investors who buy the bonds would likely reap double-digit interest returns, according to Bloomberg, although the price of the bonds may be volatile depending on the number of cyberattacks.

FTC warns on influencer payments

The Federal Trade Commission announced warnings against a lobbying group whose members include Coca-Cola and PepsiCo and social media health influencers who collectively have 6 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, saying they failed to clearly disclose who paid the influencers to promote artificial sweeteners or sugary foods. The crackdown signals a new precedent for holding both influencers and industry accountable for social media marketing campaigns. — THE WASHINGTON POST