Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Dec. 7.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WIND AND TRUTH, by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

2. JAMES, by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. THE WOMEN, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. THE HOUSE OF CROSS, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. THE BOOK OF BILL, by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. COUNTING MIRACLES, by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. NOW OR NEVER, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

8. WICKED (collector’s ed.), by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

9. TO DIE FOR, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. HOOKED (collector’s ed.), by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

NONFICTION

1. CHER, by Cher (Dey Street)

2. UNDER HIS WINGS, by Emily Compagno (Harper Influence)

3. MELANIA, by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

4. WE WHO WRESTLE WITH GOD, by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

5. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2025 (Guinness World Records)

6. MAIN STREET MILLIONAIRE, by Codie Sanchez (Portfolio)

7. BE READY WHEN THE LUCK HAPPENS, by Ina Garten (Crown)

8. FRAMED, by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

9. GOOD LOOKIN’ COOKIN’, by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

10. THE BACKYARD BIRD CHRONICLES, by Amy Tan (Knopf)

PAPERBACK

1. QUICKSILVER, by Callie Hart (Forever)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. WICKED (media tie-in), by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

4. THE BOYFRIEND, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. THE HOUSEMAID IS WATCHING, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. THE FROZEN RIVER, by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

7. THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

8. THE SICK MAN’S RAGE, by Amir Tsarfati and Steve Yohn (Ten Peaks)

9. HOW MY NEIGHBOR STOLE CHRISTMAS, by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

10. FOR THE FANS: TAYLOR SWIFT, by Niki Catherine and Olivia Luchini (Mad Libs)