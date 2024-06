Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending June 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. ERUPTION, by Michael Crichton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. CAMINO GHOSTS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE WOMEN, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. YOU LIKE IT DARKER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. THE ASHES & THE STAR-CURSED KING, by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

6. THE WREN IN THE HOLLY LIBRARY (deluxe ltd. ed.), by K.A. Linde (Red Tower)

7. FUNNY STORY, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. IRON FLAME, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. THE COMFORT OF GHOSTS, by Jacqueline Winspear (Soho Crime)

10. HEAVENBREAKER (deluxe ltd. ed.), by Sara Wolf (Red Tower)

NONFICTION

1. THE WAR ON WARRIORS, by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. THE FOREVER DOG LIFE, by Karen Shaw Becker and Rodney Habib (Harper)

3. THE ANXIOUS GENERATION, by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. THE DEMON OF UNREST, by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. WHAT THIS COMEDIAN SAID WILL SHOCK YOU, by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

6. ENTRANCES AND EXITS, by Michael Richards (Permuted Press)

7. IT WAS YOU ALL ALONG, by Russ (Harper)

8. WHEN THE SEA CAME ALIVE, by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)

9. HOW LEADERS LEARN, by David Novak (Harvard Business Review)

10. THE YOUNG FOREVER COOKBOOK, by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

PAPERBACK

1. LEATHER & LARK, by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

2. NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ROAD ATLAS 2025 (National Geographic)

3. THIS SUMMER WILL BE DIFFERENT, by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

4. JUST FOR THE SUMMER, by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

5. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 38, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

7. THE HOUSEMAID’S SECRET, by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. BUTCHER & BLACKBIRD, by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

9. DREADFUL, by Caitlin Rozakis (Titan)

10. THE INMATE, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)