'Blue Bloods' showrunner Kevin Wade to appear in 2 events for his novel, 'Johnny Careless'

Kevin Wade, the producer and showrunner of TV's "Blue Bloods," on Tuesday released his first novel, which is in a similar vein to the long-running CBS police drama. To mark the occasion, Wade will be sharing stories about the book — and, no doubt, "Blue Bloods" — with Long Islanders next week at two events.

Monday night at 7, Wade will come to the East Meadow Public Library to speak about his crime thriller, "Johnny Careless," which will be followed by a Q&A and a book signing. Then on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m., Wade will visit Locust Valley Bookstore to sign copies of the procedural, which focuses on Police Chief Jeep Mullane, who heads a police department on Long Island’s North Shore, an area Wade has called home for many years.

On Saturday, Locust Valley Bookstore touted the news of Wade's visit on Instagram, along with a video of the author from his home office as he revealed the initial copies he received from his publisher. "Hi, I'm Kevin Wade, Welcome to the unboxing of my first novel, 'Johnny Careless,' from the Celadon imprint of Macmillan," Wade, 70, says in the video. "I wrote this novel right here, and now I'm debuting it right here, so it's kind of a nice little circle of life."

As he takes out the book, he remarks: "Oh my, that looks great. That's 'Johnny Careless.' Thank you Celadon/Macmillan. Available Jan. 28, wherever first novels are sold."

Though Wade's other accomplishments include writing the Off-Broadway play "Key Exchange" and the screenplays for "Working Girl" and "Meet Joe Black," "Blue Bloods" is arguably his greatest success. In addition to producing, he penned 34 episodes of the Tom Selleck police drama, which ended its 14-year run in December.

"My point of view is that this was a wonderful epic run," Wade told Newday's Verne Gay last year, "but that everything ends."