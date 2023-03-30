Susan Isaacs to do book talk in Manhasset

Susan Isaacs has a new story to tell with the release of her novel "Bad Bad Seymour Brown" on May 2, but she also will have plenty of stories to tell about its creation when she takes the stage at Manhasset Cinema on May 9.

The event, which is being presented by Long Island Litfest and the Gold Coast Arts Center, is the Sands Point-based writer's first appearance to promote her 15th novel. "Bad Bad Seymour Brown" marks the return of Corie Geller, the retired FBI agent Isaacs introduced in 2019's "It Takes One to Know One," who is now working on a case with her father, a retired NYPD detective.

No moderator has been announced yet for the talk with Isaacs, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include a copy of "Bad Bad Seymour Brown," which Isaacs will sign. To reserve, visit goldcoastarts.org.

Isaacs has written for many prominent publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Newsday. Her first novel, "Compromising Positions," about a Long Island housewife and journalist who becomes involved in a murder investigation, came out in 1978 was a bestseller. It was made into a 1985 movie starring Susan Sarandon and Raul Julia.