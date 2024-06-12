Entertainment

Clarification: Cannes-The Dogs story

By The Associated Press

CANNES, France — In a story published May 23, 2024, The Associated Press reported that Kodi the dog was a griffon mix. A subsequent DNA test revealed that Kodi is a Belgian Malinois mix, with no griffon ancestry.

