Alec Baldwin's Hamptons estate back on market, now listing for almost $19 million

Alec Baldwin’s estate in Amagansett is back on the market — this time with a lower price tag.

The 10-acre property on Town Lane has been listed for $18.995 million by Saunders & Associates, a real estate firm with offices throughout the East End.

The historic farmhouse contains five bedrooms, with room to add two more, according to the listing. Baldwin's vacation home last came on the market in October 2022 and was listed for $29 million. The price was dropped to $24.9 million in January 2023, and then to $22.5 million in March before ultimately being taken off the market in November.

"The market was very, very retracted during the fall, with interest rates and what was going on on Wall Street," said listing agent Scott Bradley. "Our buyers at this price point were distracted, so that’s kind of why we’re back on."

A new video posted Monday to the Saunders & Associates YouTube channel shows Baldwin walking along an East End beach and through a neighborhood before stopping in front of his own farmhouse.

In the video, Baldwin says he’s had homes in this area since 1982: A rental on Bluff Road in Amagansett for five years, a cottage on Old Montauk Highway for seven or eight years, and then the Town Lane estate, when he decided he "wanted something bigger."

The 10-acre property sits on Town Lane. Credit: Saunders & Associates

According to the listing, there is enough space to build another 10,000-square-foot structure on the premises.

"You just can't get this out here anymore," Baldwin said in the video. "You can't buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett, that I know of. And I've always loved it here"

The property has a 20-by-50-foot gunite pool. Credit: Saunders & Associates

The property was last listed at $29 million in October 2022. Credit: Saunders & Associates

The estate was sold in 1996 for $1.75 million, property records show. Additions and renovations were completed in 1996 and 2017, per the listing.

Some notable rooms include a wood-paneled library, movie theater and wine-tasting room. Around back, there is a 625-square-foot pavilion, overlooking a 20-by-50-foot gunite pool.

The annual property taxes are $43,130.