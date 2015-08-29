Alexa Ray Joel encourages young women to 'embrace their flaws'

The oldest daughter of superstar Billy Joel encouraged young women to "embrace their flaws" while acknowledging she has had a nose job, in a recent magazine interview.

Alexa Ray Joel told 25A magazine's August issue: "My dream is to be able to promote a message of honesty whether with music or in anything that I'm doing. I don't think to be a role model you have to be perfect."

Joel, 29, a singer-songwriter, told People magazine in 2010 that she had plastic surgery done to her nose months earlier.

In the 25A magazine interview, she added: "I've been very honest with the press, even when I had work done on my face. A lot of people would cover that up. I want to be a voice for young women. I want to empower them. I've been through a lot and I want to send them a relatable message."

The Long Island native, whose mother is supermodel Christie Brinkley, said: "Regardless of who your parents are, where you come from or what you look like, you can embrace your flaws and be honest with yourself. We're not living in a time where that's really possible. There's a lot of pressure on young women. We need more honest women who are willing to talk about their struggles."

The Joel clan expanded earlier this month when Billy Joel's fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, gave birth to a daughter, Della Rose Joel.