Andy Samberg, Joanna Newsom marry

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg married his girlfriend of five years, singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom.

Samberg's representative told Us Weekly that the former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman, 35, and the independent-label singer and harpist, 31, married at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, Calif., on Saturday. His rep confirmed in February that the low-key couple became engaged on an unspecified date.

Among family and friends in attendance were Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, according to San Francisco CBS station KPIX. Others included comedians Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, and Nick Kroll, as well as Maya Rudolph and her longtime partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, said E! News, which added that the bride wore a custom Zac Posen dress.

Us said Samberg had been a fan of Newsom's music before the two met, and had attended some of her live shows. Newsom, whose third and most recent studio album, "Have One on Me," was released in 2010, has also performed on "Austin City Limits" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In 2010, Roan Press issued a tribute book, "Visions of Joanna Newsom," with contributions by novelist-memoirist Dave Eggers and others.

Samberg's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star Terry Crews revealed the upcoming nuptials last Tuesday, telling "Access Hollywood," "He's getting married this week. ... I gave him all my love, I let him know I've been married 24 years, so I'm like, 'Dude, be serious, this is real.' And he's like, 'I'm ready man, I'm ready.' That told me everything I needed to know about what a great guy Andy Samberg is."