Billy Joel has street named after him in Oyster Bay

Despite relocating to Florida, Billy Joel will permanently be part of Oyster Bay. The historic hamlet honored the singer-songwriter from Centre Island by naming the street in front of his motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, “Billy Joel Way” at a ceremony in the street on Thursday. The event drew a crowd of more than 250 neighbors who gathered on lower Audrey Avenue to witness the presentation.

The new Billy Joel Way sign replaces the one for Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay. Credit: Howard Schnapp

“Nothing chronicles the stories of our lives quite like music and no one has told the story of what it’s like to grow up here on Long Island quite as well as Billy Joel,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “His lyrics speak for every one of us. We identify with him because we share many of the same feelings, thoughts and experiences. In fact, Billy, your music has become the soundtrack to all of our lives.”

Visibility moved by the gesture, Joel took the mic to address the crowd.

“When I was young, my mom used to take us to Oyster Bay from Hicksville. I lived on an island and I said, ‘Mom, where’s the water?’ She took us to Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor,” said Joel, 74. “This was always a place that I aspired to be. When I was young, it was kind of like 'The Great Gatsby.' There were all these beautiful houses and beautiful areas.”

Joel noted he’s had three different homes in Oyster Bay over the years.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Now, I’ve come full circle because I’m selling the place,” said Joel. “But, I always appreciate being here. I think about it all the time. This is where I want to be, mostly.”

Billy Joel greets members of the sixth grade advanced band from James H. Vernon School. Credit: Howard Schnapp

After an instrumental rendition of “Top Secret,” the Sixth Grade Advanced Band from James H. Vernon Intermediate School stood up and sang “Piano Man” to a track in tribute to Joel.

Additionally, Saladino presented Joel with the key to the Town of Oyster Bay as well as a proclamation officially declaring Oct. 19, 2023 “Billy Joel Day” in the Town of Oyster Bay honoring his lifetime of accomplishments.

Billy Joel receives the key to the Town of Oyster Bay from town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. Credit: Howard Schnapp

“To Billy Joel, our hero, our dear friend and the most amazing resident in the history of the Town of Oyster Bay, we say thank you and we love you,” said Saladino.

When the sign was unveiled on the telephone pol in front of the motorcycle shop, Saladino announced, “Billy is so much more than an icon. Today and everyday forward, he is Mr. Oyster Bay!”

Stefanie Nelkens, 57, of Plainview found out about the event by scrolling on a Billy Joel Facebook page and cleared her Thursday schedule.

“I want to be able to walk by the sign and say that I was here when it happened,” said Nelkens, who has tickets to see Joel at UBS Arena on New Year’s Eve. “I learned to play piano with his songs. He’s someone who impacted my life.”

Ryan Liotta, 19, of Smithtown grew up with his parents playing Joel’s music in his kitchen.

“Billy is one of my favorite singers. His songs like ‘Movin’ Out,’ ‘Vienna’ and ‘Only the Good Die Young’ have sentimental meaning to me,” said Liotta. “I was so happy to see that Billy was getting a street named after him. He definitely deserves it.”