Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed a baby boy.

A publicist for the actors told The Associated Press on Friday that Danes, 39, gave birth Monday in New York.

This is the second child for the actress and her actor husband. They are already parents 5-year-old Cyrus Michael Christopher. The actors have been married since 2009.

Danes, the "Homeland" actress, has won three Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes. The British actor Dancy, 42, starred in the TV series "Hannibal."