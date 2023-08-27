Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert married in Calif. forest wedding

Dancer-choreographer and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough married his longtime girlfriend, dancer Hayley Erbert, Saturday in an outdoor ceremony in Monterey County, California.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees,” the 28-year-old Erbert, a veteran of "So You Think You Can Dance" and a former "DWTS" troupe member, told People magazine. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

Added six-time "DWTS" champion and three-time Emmy Award winner Hough, 38, "When we were thinking about location we asked ourselves, ‘What’s important to us?’ … Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic."

Famous guests included Hough’s younger sister, dancer-actor, two-time mirror ball trophy winner and upcoming “DWTS” co-host Julianne Hough; other show veterans including dancers Jenna Johnson and Kym Herjavec, and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro; TV personality Maria Menounos; and actors including Freida Pinto and Nina Dobrev. The newlyweds had begun dating in 2015, and Hough proposed in June of last year.