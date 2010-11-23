DiCaprio arrives at Russia's Tiger Summit

Leonardo DiCaprio finally made it to the International Forum on Tiger Conservation, aka the Tiger Summit, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday after being delayed when his Sunday-night flight from Kennedy Airport turned back for an emergency landing following an engine malfunction. A spokeswoman for the World Wildlife Fund confirmed his arrival to Newsday.

The four-day event, sponsored by the Global Tiger Initiative, ends Wednesday.

Tuesday as well, DiCaprio, through his fund at the California Community Foundation, committed $1 million to the World Wildlife Fund for tiger conservation and anti-poaching efforts. The organization says the Asian tiger population has dropped from 100,000 at the beginning of the last century to as few as 3,200 today.

DiCaprio recently visited Nepal and Bhutan with WWF experts to tour tiger habitats and meet with anti-poaching staff and community members. Earlier this year, he aided the organization's efforts to raise $20 million for tiger conservation through the Save Tigers Now campaign.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Leo," WWF president and chief executive Carter Roberts said in a statement Tuesday. "He cares deeply about the fate of tigers and the human communities with whom they share their habitat."