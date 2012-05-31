Diddy's son's scholarship controversial

A full athletic scholarship to play football at UCLA has been awarded to Justin Combs, the 18-year-old son of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Controversy soon followed as word of the scholarship spread. The Internet crackled with discussions on whether a cash-strapped school like UCLA should be funding the education of the son of one of the entertainment world's richest figures.

UCLA spokesman Ricardo Vazquez told the Los Angeles Times that UCLA has a "robust financial aid program," and said the money used for merit-based athletic scholarships was "entirely funded by Athletic Department ticket sales, corporate partnerships, media contracts and private donations" and "do not rely on state funds."

Justin Combs is a recent alumnus of New Rochelle Iona Prep.