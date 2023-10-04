Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson talk shows returning on Oct. 16

With the Writers Guild of America strike settled, daytime talk shows hosted by Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson have announced start dates for their new seasons.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (9:30 a.m. on WCBS/2), whose actor-producer star had faced a backlash over her original, since-rescinded plan to return on Sept. 18, opens its fourth season on Oct 16. The New York-based show’s Instagram page Wednesday morning said that tickets are now available to attend tapings.

No guests were announced, but a news release for the scuttled September premiere said actor and TV personality Ross Mathews, of the North Shore, would return as co-anchor of the Drew’s News segment. Also back will be interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable-living expert Danny Seo. New to the cast is celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, with Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, founder of The Menopause Bootcamp, coming aboard for a new segment, Take Care Everywhere.

“Can’t wait !!!” commented “Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo on Instagram, to which the show’s account responded with four yellow hearts, denoting affection and friendship.

Similarly, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (3 p.m. on WNBC/4), starring the Grammy Award-winning music star and former “The Voice” coach, posted on its social media Wednesday morning, “We’re back y’all … All-new episodes begin Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!,” and also giving a link for tickets. In May, the syndicated show’s production company, NBCUniversal, announced the program’s fifth season would shoot at NBC Studios in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, in the iconic studio 6A, former home for late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien.

This year, the show and its crew garnered 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri” and “The Talk” have all resumed airing new episodes. But the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing, disallowing union actors to promote studio film and TV projects.