Jeremy Renner reaches divorce settlement

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner will pay $13,000 monthly in child support under a settlement in his finalized divorce.

According to court documents cited by TMZ.com, Renner — who has a 2-year-old daughter, Ava, with model-actress Sonni Pacheco — will also pay 5 percent of any excess if he earns more than $2.3 million in one year. His wife of 10 months will receive no spousal support.

The parents will share custody and Renner, who turns 45 on Jan. 7, will keep most of his possessions, TMZ said.

The highly private Renner married Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, native Pacheco on Jan. 13, 2014, but did not publicly acknowledge the marriage until September, while attending a Washington, D.C., screening of his film “Kill the Messenger.” They had their daughter on March 28, 2013. Pacheco filed for divorce in December 2014, giving the couple’s date of separation as Nov. 29.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” star Renner — who earned Academy Award nominations for actor (2009’s “The Hurt Locker”) and supporting actor (2010’s “The Town”) — told Playboy in its July/August issue that divorce proceedings had taken a toll. “I haven’t slept more than four hours a night in the past week,” he said. “My skin’s breaking out. I’ve got dark circles under my eyes. I’m dehydrated. . . . I felt pretty insecure walking into a photo shoot this morning, and I was running late because I had just gotten out of my fourth deposition for the divorce.”

He added he and Ava retained a strong bond. “I see anything that takes me away from my daughter, whether it’s something good like making ‘Mission: Impossible 5’ or something bad like my divorce, as a distraction and an obstacle. Now, if anything takes me away and I don’t get to see her, I just won’t do it. I don’t care what you pay me. All my energy goes toward her and her well-being. We split the time with Ava equally now. When it’s Daddy and Ava time, that’s all I do.”