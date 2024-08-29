Actors Demi Moore and Liev Schreiber, director Malcolm Washington and screenwriters Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein will be honored at the 32nd annual Hamptons International Film Festival during this year’s expanded, 11-day edition running Oct. 4 to 14 in East Hampton and Sag Harbor.

Emmy Award nominee Moore, whose extensive body of work includes the movies "Ghost" (1990), "A Few Good Men" (1992), "Indecent Proposal" (1993), "Striptease" (1996) and "G.I. Jane" (1997), and such TV as this year’s miniseries "Feud:Capote vs. the Swans," will receive the festival’s Career Achievement in Acting Award, pegged to her upcoming movie "The Substance."

Schreiber, a Tony Award winner and a nine-time Emmy nominee ("Ray Donovan") as an actor, producer and narrator, will be presented with the Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award, created by HamptonsFilm Chairman Emeritus Alec Baldwin in 2017 to honor those who excel in the creative arts while supporting such fields as arts education. On Oct. 5, Schreiber will discuss his career and legacy during a Baldwin-moderated "A Conversation with ..." event.

Washington, son of acclaimed actor Denzel Washington, will be recognized with the Breakthrough Director Award, and his film "The Piano Lesson" (starring his brother, John David Washington) makes its East Coast premiere as this year’s Centerpiece presentation. He will participate in a post-screening Q&A. Holstein and "Inside Out" Oscar nominee LeFauve will accept the Achievement in Screenwriting Award for their collaboration on this year’s sequel, "Inside Out 2," at an Oct. 13 "Morning Talk" conversation.

The festival on Thursday also announced the full lineup for its Compassion, Justice, and Animal Rights Signature Program. It includes the U.S. premiere of filmmaker Todd Bieber’s "American Cats: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly," about the controversy surrounding declawing; Joshua Zeman’s "Checkpoint Zoo," documenting the saving of animals at a Ukraine zoo amid the Russian invasion of that country; and the New York premiere of Sally Aitken’s "Every Little Thing," following author and hummingbird rescue and rehabilitation maven Terry Masear.

Multi-event passes, at $200 to $700, go on sale Sept. 4 at the festival website; Founder Passes at $2,000 are available now. Individual tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 23, online and via phone at 631-825-0050.