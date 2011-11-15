Kim Kardashian's past catches up with her

Reality caught up to reality star Kim Kardashian Tuesday, as an interview she gave a few weeks after her blowout wedding to pro basketball player Kris Humphries came back to bite her.

"He's such a good guy; he is so down-to-earth, and it's such a reality check," Kardashian 31, gushed to Marie Claire magazine not long before she filed for divorce on Oct. 31, just 72 days into her marriage. In online excerpts from the December issue, she praised Humphries, 26, a free agent last with the New Jersey Nets as "a normal guy, and I just want to chill out and be normal and not get glammed up all the time. He gets it. Sometimes my life can be really intimidating for people, but he allows me to work and do what I've gotta do."

With no apparent irony, she said the two of them "have a lot of trust, and I don't think either of us would do anything to break that. It makes life so easy."

Of her previous four-year marriage to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she divorced in 2004, Kardashian reflected on how that union had taught her "how to cook and do a lot of marital things. It definitely taught me what being a wife is all about. I think it means taking care of each other's needs and being there for someone unconditionally."

Meanwhile, People magazine said Tuesday that Humphries, who had earlier spoken of wanting to save the marriage, now planned to sign the divorce papers.