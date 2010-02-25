Lady Gaga's new guise: Children's audiobook performer

Hopefully the little ones will go gaga over this and get moving.

Pop diva Lady Gaga and hip-hop legend Melle Mel teamed up years ago to perform on the audio version of the children's book "The Portal in the Park," which encouraged physical activity through music and imagination. Now, that "old-fashioned" version has been updated to e-book form - it became available on iTunes last week.

Written by Cricket Casey, this multimedia musical story follows an 11-year-old boy as he confronts good and evil in Central Park. After falling through a portal into another dimension, Scott meets creatures who attempt to crush his spirit (sounds like the real world, kid). After meeting nicer beasts, he learns how regular exercise relieves stress. "Portal" is for kids ages 6 and older, so put down that platter of mac and cheese and plug in the iPod, little dudes.

The story is told with the help of Gaga and Mel, who perform the upbeat numbers "Fountain of Truth" and "World Family Tree." And just as "Portal" aims to ease the growing process for this generation of multi-tasking kids, author Casey signed up Gaga for the project before Stefani Germanotta had grown into her Grammy-winning persona. Take note, littlest monsters.