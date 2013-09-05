Lamar Odom checks into rehab, report says

Troubled NBA star Lamar Odom, whose drug addiction has put a strain on his marriage to reality TV star Khloé Kardashian Odom, has checked himself into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, People magazine reports.

Kardashian Odom had been urging her husband to seek help for his addiction. On Aug. 26, it was reported that after Odom refused an intervention, he and Kardashian had separated and Odom had gone missing.

Two days later, it was reported that Kardashian had seen Odom again and they were working on getting help for his addiction.

Late last week, Odom was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and also had his driver's license suspended for refusing to take a chemical test when he was pulled over. TMZ reported over the weekend that Kardashian had issued Odom an ultimatum to enter rehab or their nearly four-year marriage was finished.

Odom was suspended by the NBA in 2001 for violating its drug policies twice in eight months. He admitted to using marijuana.

More recently, it was reported that he is addicted to crack cocaine and has also had a problem with prescription drugs OxyContin and Ambien.

Odom reportedly went into a treatment center last year at his wife's urging, but he left after three weeks.

Odom played the entire basketball season for the Los Angeles Clippers last year.