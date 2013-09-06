Lamar Odom reportedly out of rehab

After only one day, Lamar Odom has checked out of a rehabilitation center People.com reports.

The NBA free agent, who checked himself into rehab Wednesday, was seen leaving the facility with an assistant Thursday according to People. Odom, 32, was later spotted in Los Angeles.

In the past two weeks, Odom's drug addiction, which has put a strain on his marriage to reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, has gotten heavy news coverage. He was also arrested on a DUI charge last week.