Lindsay Lohan's new photos a Twitter shocker

Lindsay Lohan posted a photo of herself on Twitter Wednesday night holding a gun to her face. But no worries - as the tweet itself noted, it was merely a "Polaroid from a shoot with" Tyler Shields, a Los Angeles celebrity-portrait photographer.

On his website, Shields runs several images from the session, explaining, "I had the pleasure of working with her she is a huge art lover and simply wanted to create some and that is exactly what we did! . . . Lindsay Will have a few crazy shots in my upcoming book, 'The Dirty Side of Glamor.' "

One of the six Tarantino-esque photos at tylershields.com shows Lohan, 23, holding a gun to her face with a smile.

In another, she lounges on a floor in bra, panties, stockings and high heels before a blood-splattered wall, with blood on her hands.

In another, a close-up hand points a gun at her face, out-of-focus in the background. Three other images are more traditional glamour shots in a different outfit and setting.

An "onlooker" told the British newspaper The Sun that Lohan "loved doing the shoot - especially how much discussion it will stir up with fans and the media. And she clearly knew how to get in the right mood - Lindsay insisted on listening to her own choice of music as the camera clicked away."

For her part, Lohan says she doesn't get why she is always making headlines.

"I don't know why I am such a target, but I think there's a big misconception of who I am as a person," she said in an interview on L.A.'s 102.7 KIIS-FM.