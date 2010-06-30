Lindsay Lohan sued over $17,060.83 boutique bill

A West Hollywood nail boutique was scheduled to file a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that actress Lindsay Lohan has paid only $180 of a of $17,060.83 bill.

The suit, first reported at TMZ.com, claims the actress, who turns 24 on Friday, shopped at the Santa Monica Boulevard store Church Boutique between last November and this February, and arranged to have payment made through her business manager. The unnamed manager, however, paid less than $200, according to the suit to be filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The lawsuit - being filed under the store's legal name, Tough as Nails, according to co-owner David Malvaney - states Lohan "had no intention of causing her business manager to pay the entire balance," and seeks costs, plus interest and punitive damages. Malvaney referred calls to his attorney, Bill Crockett, who was not readily available.

According to its Web site, Church Boutique sells clothing, accessories and jewelry by artists including glass sculptor Andy Paiko and painters Carrie Jardine, Ron Reihel and Vadim Valikovski, among others.

Dina Lohan, Lindsay's mother and manager, told Newsday in April that the actress had recently switched to a new business manager.