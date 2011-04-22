Lohan gets jail sentence for probation violation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan was led from a Los Angeles courtroom by several bailiffs after a judge who heard evidence against the actress in a theft case Friday sentenced her to 120 days in jail for a probation violation

Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, said she will appeal the ruling, which will allow the actress to post bail, which was set at $75,000.

The "Mean Girls" star also was ordered to serve more than 400 hours of community service, including 300 hours at a women's center.

It will be Lohan's fourth jail stint.

The ruling came after Sautner reduced Lohan's grand theft case down to a misdemeanor and after prosecutors gave their case against the actress. Sautner ruled that prosecutors had shown that Lohan violated her probation on a 2007 drunken driving case. The judge refused to dismiss the theft case against Lohan.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I see the intent here," Sautner said. "I see a level of brazenness with 'Let me see what I can get away with here.'"

But Sautner also said she often sees more serious cases that get reduced to lesser charges and that she wanted to give the Lohan "an opportunity."

Lohan, 24, entered a not guilty plea Friday.

She has been a courthouse fixture since last May when she missed a hearing in her drunken driving case. Since then, two judges have sent her to jail twice and rehab, also twice.

She arrived at the courthouse wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue trousers and a scarf. She often conferred with her attorney throughout Friday's hearing, at times scribbling notes and shaking her head at some of the testimony. She showed no real reaction as the judge handed down her sentence.

On Wednesday, Fiore Films announced it had cast the actress to play the wife of John Gotti Jr., the son of the infamous mob boss dubbed the "Teflon Don," in a biopic of the family. The project, title, "Gotti: Three Generations," is scheduled to begin shooting later this year in Lohan's native New York.

In an interview with the AP, Lohan said she was eager to put her court cases behind her and once again be known as an actress.

"I'm really excited to be back on set and clear up all the misinterpretations about me and show this is what I love to do," Lohan said.

"I think in the past, I had a lot of distractions," she said. "I've learned a lot. I've lived a lot. When I'm on set, it's about the film."

