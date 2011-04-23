Lohan's community service: women's shelter

What's next for Lindsay Lohan?

The troubled actress is expected to report to a downtown L.A. women's shelter Monday to begin her community service -- one of the conditions of the $75,000 bail she posted late Friday, according to "Access Hollywood."

L.A. Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner reduced Lohan's felony grand theft charge involving a $2,500 necklace to a misdemeanor but -- citing the arrest as a probation violation in Lohan's 2007 DUI conviction -- sentenced her to 120 days in jail and 480 hours of community service.

Her attorney filed a notice of appeal Friday. A pretrial hearing is set for May 11, with the trial due to open on June 3.

A Lohan family representative did not respond to a request for comment.