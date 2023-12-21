Mariah Carey spreads Christmas cheer at White House with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Long Island-raised pop star Mariah Carey brought her 12-year-old twins to the nation’s capital this holiday season to meet the president and vice president and see the official White House Christmas tree.

“Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!” the Long Island native wrote on Instagram Wednesday, in a joint post with the White House account. “While there, we got to see all the festive décor and spread some cheer!”

In the first of eight photos, the famously Christmas-loving Carey, 54, wearing a glittery black minidress with pink-and-white trim and a matching cropped jacket, poses with her daughter Monroe and son Moroccan and President Joe Biden at his Oval Office desk. In another, the superstar singer poses alone with Biden, while in the next, Carey stands with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Following a shot of five-time Grammy Award winner Carey chatting with Harris on an Oval Office couch while the children look on from armchairs, we see photos of Carey appearing to affix an ornament on one of the several White House trees, and then gazing at it with the twins. The next picture shows Carey with her children before the fireplace of the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, with its Rembrandt Peale painting of Gen. George Washington above the mantel and snippets of the historic Jean Zuber wallpaper landscapes visible behind flanking Christmas trees.

The final image is of the three standing before the official White House Christmas tree, an 18½ foot Fraser fir from North Carolina, in the mansion’s Blue Room.

It was unclear what day Carey visited. The online White House visitor logs are only currently compiled through August, and Carey’s representative did not respond to Newsday request for information.