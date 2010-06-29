Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green are married

The Fox hunt has ended: Fabled beauty Megan Fox has married her longtime on-again, off-again fiance, actor Brian Austin Green, after having gotten engaged to him a second time on June 1. It's the first marriage for both.

The ceremony took place Thursday, according to ABC News, in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Ka'upulehu. Fox's representative confirmed to People magazine Tuesday that, "Yes, they are married." Photographs also surfaced of the two on the beach wearing wedding rings.

The roughly half-dozen guests included Green's son, Kassius Lijah, 8, from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil. The youngster gave his father away at the wedding, MTV.com reported.

Fox, 24, and Green, 36, met on the set of "Hope & Faith" in 2004. Fox played Sydney, having succeeded Nicole Paggi in the role. Green guest-starred as himself, a former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, in a November 2004, episode, titled "9021-Uh-Oh."

The relationship flourished despite their 12-year age difference, with Fox once telling Elle magazine, "Boys in their 20s are a waste of time. They have nothing to offer conversationally. They're immature. I feel like I have a better shot with someone in his 30s."