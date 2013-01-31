Michael Lohan's fiancée, Kate Major, gives birth to baby boy

Lindsay Lohan has a new little brother.

Her father, Michael Lohan, 52, and fiancee Kate Major, 29, welcomed a baby boy Wednesday at a Florida hospital, Michael Lohan's rep confirms to E! News.

Meanwhile, his older sister was in court in Los Angeles for a pretrial hearing related to a probation-violation case. She also faces three misdemeanor counts related to a June car crash.

The littlest Lohan, named Landon Major Lohan, weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces.