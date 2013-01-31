Michael Lohan's fiancée, Kate Major, gives birth to baby boy
Lindsay Lohan has a new little brother.
Her father, Michael Lohan, 52, and fiancee Kate Major, 29, welcomed a baby boy Wednesday at a Florida hospital, Michael Lohan's rep confirms to E! News.
Meanwhile, his older sister was in court in Los Angeles for a pretrial hearing related to a probation-violation case. She also faces three misdemeanor counts related to a June car crash.
The littlest Lohan, named Landon Major Lohan, weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
Lindsay Lohan appears in Los Angeles court for probation-violation hearing
Lindsay Lohan's bank accounts seized by IRS, report says
Lindsay Lohan charged in NYC club assault, then in Calif. crash
Lindsay Lohan free on bail, judge yanks probation
Lindsay Lohan turned away at L.A. morgue
Reports: Lindsay Lohan poses for Playboy
Lohan ordered back to jail for 30 days
Lindsay Lohan gets 30 days in jail