Report: Simon Cowell's girlfriend joins him in France

Lauren Silverman, the New York socialite who's carrying Simon Cowell's baby, has arrived in the south of France amid reports she was meeting the vacationing "X Factor" host there.

Silverman, who reached a divorce settlement last week with New York real estate developer Andrew Silverman, was photographed arriving at an airport in Nice, on the French Riviera. People magazine said Thursday that she was reuniting with Cowell, who left Los Angeles on Aug. 2 for a month's vacation.

Both People and E! News reported the two are now a couple and making plans for a future for themselves and their baby.

Silverman, 36, has a son, Adam, 7, with her soon-to-be ex-husband. This will be the first child for the former "American Idol" judge, 53.

At Tuesday's London premiere of the One Direction movie "This Is Us," Cowell told the BBC he's looking forward to fatherhood. "I'm proud to be a dad," he said. "It's something I hadn't thought of before, but now I know I feel good about it."

He added, "Things are changing in my life right now, for the better. She's a very special girl," he said of Silverman.

The news of Silverman's pregnancy broke on July 31, when she was approximately 10 weeks along,

Us Weekly reported at the time. The magazine said then she was planning to leave her husband, with whom she reportedly had been unhappily married, in order to be with Cowell.