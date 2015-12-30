Rob Kardashian diagnosed with diabetes after being rushed to hospital, reports say

Reality star Rob Kardashian was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital over the Christmas holiday weekend, where he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, reports said Tuesday.

According to reports, the diagnosis came as a surprise to the reclusive Kardashian, who has become conspicuously absent from his family's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality show and social media over the past few years.

TMZ.com, which first reported the diagnosis, said Kardashian has "diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when someone's body produces high levels of blood acids, or ketones." E!, the network that airs the Kardashians' reality show, later confirmed the news.

The illness could be a wake up call for the reality star, who has gained a noticeable amount of weight in recent years.

Kardashian has since been released from the hospital.