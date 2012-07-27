Robert Pattinson leaves home shared with Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson has left the home he shares with his "Twilight" co-star and romantic partner Kristen Stewart, following this week's revelation that she cheated on him with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director.

Describing him as "heartbroken and angry," People magazine Thursday said Pattinson, 26, has gone into seclusion and is not in contact with Stewart. E! Online noted that the couple's home, in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz, belongs solely to Pattinson, and said any move-out on his part is likely temporary. Stewart, 22, also has not been seen at the house, E! added.

After Us Weekly reported Tuesday on Stewart's tryst with British director Rupert Sanders, 41, the actress publicly apologized, saying in part, "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Sanders, who has children ages 7 and 5 with his model-actress wife, Liberty Ross, also issued a public apology.

Pattinson's representatives have not commented. But the actor is expected to do publicity soon to support his starring role in writer-director DavidCronenberg's"Cosmopolis," which is being released in the United States on Aug. 17.

His next film, the action movie "Cali," is expected to begin shooting in late summer or early fall under director Nick Cassavetes. Then Pattinson probably will do promotion for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2," due in theaters Nov. 16.