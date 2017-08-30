Sandra Bullock donates $1M to Red Cross for Harvey relief

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock, who has counted Austin, Texas, as one of her homes and has owned businesses there, has donated $1 million toward relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated South Texas.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Bullock, 53, said in a statement from the American Red Cross, to whom she made the donation. “We have to take care of one another.” Bullock has been a longtime supporter of the organization.

“This is an incredible gift,” American Red Cross spokeswoman Elizabeth Penniman told People magazine. “We’re so thankful . . . Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

In 2010, Bullock donated $1 million to Doctors Without Borders for that medical charity’s earthquake-relief work in Haiti, CNN reported.

The contribution by the “Gravity” star, who plays the title character in next year’s caper movie “Ocean’s Eight,” far surpassed the publicly announced donations of many fellow stars, who have given $25,000 to $50,000 each to help the victims of the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall on Friday and has continued to wreak havoc even after being downgraded to a tropical storm. The Kardashian reality-TV show family has donated $500,000, and other sports and entertainment figures have spearheaded fundraising that has raised millions.

BENEFIT CONCERT SET. Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are planning a benefit concert to help those affected by Harvey. A representative for Bun B told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the rapper is working with Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and produced Ariana Grande’s massive benefit show in June in Manchester, England.

The rep said Braun “is actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” The rep added that the benefit is tentatively scheduled to air on four national networks on Sept. 12. No further details were provided.