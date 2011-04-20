Sheen, estranged wife battle over kids

Former "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen went before a Los Angeles judge Tuesday seeking custody of his twin sons with estranged wife Brooke Mueller, who also attended the closed hearing.

No resolution was immediately announced, The Associated Press reported. But reports circulating online, including at TMZ.com, said that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Hank Goldberg ruled that everything was staying the same. Sheen left the courthouse flanked by security and was on his way to catch a plane to Washington, D.C., for a performance of his stage show. Mueller emerged from court smiling and hugged her attorney but declined to comment.

Attorneys for both sides also refused to divulge details of the hearing.

Goldberg sealed the hearing at the request of Mueller's attorney, saying it was "in the best interest of the children" because of "questions of abuse and other inflammatory and emotional issues." Sheen arrived in court wearing a black suit, glasses and an orange tie. As the public filed out of the courtroom, Sheen gave a fist bump to a reporter in the audience. One of his girlfriends, whom he describes as goddesses, accompanied him to court and sat on a bench outside the courtroom.

The couple reached an agreement and Mueller dropped her request for a restraining order. Sheen's attorney, Mark Gross, said in court it was unfair that Mueller's attorneys hadn't sought to seal the restraining order, which detailed numerous alleged threats Sheen had made.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gross agreed the hearing should be closed and said Mueller's request for privacy was "a dollar short and a day late." Mueller's attorney accused him of grandstanding, saying he didn't object to closing the proceedings in a closed chambers meeting with Goldberg.