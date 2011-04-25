Sheen: 'Goddess' dumped me via text

He went from "Two and a Half Men" to two-women-and-a-man, and now that's behind him as well: One of Charlie Sheen's "goddesses" has dumped him.

Onstage Saturday night at the BankAtlantic Center in Sunrise, Fla., on his My Violent Torpedo of Truth tour, Sheen answered a fan's question about how it was going, living with two women at once. "Not well, because one left," he said, revealing that porn star Bree Olson (née Rachel Marie Oberlin) had delivered the news via text message, according to The Hollywood Reporter Sunday.

While Olson, 24, had the left tour the previous weekend, she told TMZ.com days later that it was only to return to Indiana for a court appearance involving her Feb. 3 drunken driving charge.

"I am 100 percent still one of Charlie's goddesses," she said, using Sheen's term for herself and fellow live-in girlfriend Natalie Kenly, also 24, a graphic designer and the "premiere model" for the marijuana magazine "Cali Chronic X."

Olson had also left Sheen last month, before the tour began, but quickly reconciled with him.

Sheen, 45, proved bitter about this new breakup Saturday, when radio-host guest Scott Dooley had the actor play the word game "Have Sex With, Marry or Kill," according to a review in the Palm Beach Post. Given the names of Olson and ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, Sheen said he'd move to Utah and become a polygamist in order to "marry Brooke and Denise and get to see my ---- kids" -- and as for Olson, he said he might kill her.

Olson had not commented on her Twitter page as of late afternoon Sunday.

The tour next plays Houston, Tuesday.