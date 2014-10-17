Stephen Collins under investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after new allegations

Actor Stephen Collins, who in a recently unearthed recording said he committed child sexual abuse decades ago, is being investigated for a new allegation that he exposed himself to a minor.

"The allegation was first reported to the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, and was forwarded to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for investigation," the Sheriff's Department -- which covers West Hollywood, where the alleged abuse took place -- said in a statement late Wednesday. "The victim, who was 13 years old at the time of the incident, reported the event that occurred in the summer of 1983."

In an audio recorded surreptitiously by his estranged wife, actress Faye Grant, during a 2012 therapy session, Collins, 67, says he molested an 11-year-old New York relative of his first wife, writer Marjorie Weinman, and exposed himself to the girl "a couple of times" over the next two years. TMZ.com posted the recording on Oct. 7.

The LASD said in its statement that its Special Victims Bureau detectives are working with the New York Police Department, which said earlier this month it is investigating the initial claims.

Collins' attorney, Mark Kaplan, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

The LAPD had begun its own investigation in 2012 after a woman told police Collins -- best known for playing pastor Eric Camden on the TV series "7th Heaven" -- had molested her and may have molested a relative of his in California. LAPD Capt. Fabian Lizarraga told the Los Angeles Times that the relative never responded to attempts to reach her.

Collins filed for divorce from Grant in May 2012 after 27 years of marriage. The case goes to trial next month. Grant's attorney, Larry Ginsberg, has said in a statement that Grant did not release the audio other than to the LAPD and NYPD two years ago.