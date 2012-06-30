Tom Cruise 'deeply saddened' as Katie Holmes files for divorce

Katie Holmes is divorcing Tom Cruise after five years of marriage and a daughter together.

The actress' attorney, Jonathan Wolfe, confirmed the breakup Friday to People magazine, saying, "Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest."

The couple have a 6-year-old daughter, Suri. "Kate has filed for divorce, and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children," Cruise's spokeswoman, Amanda Lundberg, said in a statement to Newsday. "Please allow them their privacy to work this out."

Holmes, 33, filed a divorce petition anonymously in Manhattan on Thursday, TMZ.com reported, and has asked for sole legal custody of their daughter.

The three-time Oscar-nominee Cruise, who currently stars in the film musical "Rock of Ages," and former "Dawson's Creek" star Holmes were married Nov. 17, 2006, in Los Angeles but had a lavish wedding ceremony at a 15th-century castle in Bracciano, Italy, the next day.

Cruise, who turns 50 on Tuesday, was married to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. While filming the 1990 movie "Days of Thunder," Cruise became close with co-star Nicole Kidman, and the two wed on Christmas Eve 1990.

Cruise and Kidman adopted infant Isabella Jane in January 1993 and 2-week-old Connor Antony in February 1995. The couple divorced in 2001.

This was Holmes' first marriage.