LI Sound: Como Brothers' good deed gives birth to a song

The Como Brothers just wanted to do something nice for a couple of strangers, but they ended up with their new single.

Singer-guitarist Andrew Como says the story of the Mount Sinai-based band’s new single, “First Time” (Como Brothers), goes back a couple of years. “I was in Buffalo busking on the street before a show,” Como says. “I saw a bride and groom outside a church and I started playing them our song ‘Magic’ and they loved it.”

The couple, who turned out to be from Rocky Point, danced and kissed, as Como serenaded them with “Magic” and a bit of Bruno Mars’ “Marry You.” A video of the moment racked up nearly 80,000 views on Facebook and captured one of Como’s favorite moments as a performer.

Then, earlier this year, the mother of the groom contacted Como and said the couple from the video was now having a baby.

“They wanted us to be a surprise and play at their baby shower in Wading River,” Como says. “We were happy to do it.”

In honor of the event, Como decided to write a new song for the couple.

“Not having had a baby myself, I thought of the bond I had with my parents,” he says. “Normally, I’m writing about what I’m going through. This made me think outside the box a little bit. I enjoyed it. It was cool to put on someone else’s shoes for a while.”

That song became “First Time,” which the band liked so much they decided to turn it into a single and recently shot a video for it that included home movies of Como and his brother Matt from when they were infants to present day.

Como says the surprise for the couple went over well. “They loved it,” he says. “The reaction from the people there was so strong, I had some trouble getting through the song myself. It was such a cool experience. It moved me even more than singing for them in the street after their wedding.”

Como says the whole experience inspired him to continue being creative, including working on the upcoming single “See the Light.” After all, the Como Brothers' music made some people happy, including their parents. “They say it’s their favorite song we’ve ever written,” Como says.

The Como Brothers will play the Fall Family Festival at Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, on Oct. 7.