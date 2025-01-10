Comedian Dave Attell on his Long Island roots, playing The Paramount, turning 60, more

Comedian Dave Attell is not a flashy guy. Dressed in a black jacket, gray hoodie and dark baseball cap, he likes to stay under the showbiz radar. However, the 59-year-old comic, who grew up in Rockville Centre, has garnered some of the spotlight after his 2024 Netflix special, “Hot Cross Buns,” popped last spring.

“It kind of blew me away that it hit like that,” says Attell on New Year’s Eve afternoon. “I guess it’s kind of fun to watch someone who is melting down and angry … unless you are in the subway, then it’s scary.”

Attell first attempted stand-up comedy while studying at New York University during an open mic night in Manhattan. But he cut his teeth at Governor’s in Levittown.

“There were so many heavy-hitting Long Island comics like John Mulrooney and Bob Nelson. These guys were killers who could crush it every night,” recalls Attell. “I’d hear the sound the room would make when they performed thinking, ‘Wow, could I ever do that?’ Governor’s really helped me. It was a big part of my development.”

Attell will be coming home when he headlines The Paramount in Huntington on Jan. 19 with special guests Louis Katz and Ian Fidance. Newsday’s David J. Criblez spoke with him prior to his gig about growing up on Long Island, the impact of being sober and how it feels to be the older comic at Manhattan's Comedy Cellar.

You are turning 60 the night before you play The Paramount. What are your thoughts on this impending birthday?

I’m surprised I made it! I never thought it was going to happen. In terms of comedy, I’m the oldest guy in the room now. When I started out, there was always some old grizzled comic in the corner, well now that’s me. It’s great to be able to see if I can still follow the new comics. I’m kind of like the old buffalo and the wolves are circling. But this is what I do and I’ll keep doing it for as long as I can.



How does it feel to be returning to Long Island?

These are my people. I can throw out all the references that we know and talk about the things we do, which will make The Paramount show extra special. In a way, that’s my birthday gift.



What was it like when you lived on the island?

I grew up on Long Island when you could get from the Lincoln Tunnel to Roosevelt Field in under three hours. Now that’s like unheard-of. It was a simpler time; things weren’t as expensive and there were no cellphones. I couldn’t wait to get out and move to the city. But now every time I go back, I have a smile on my face. The crowds there always bring it.

How do you compare doing your comedy in a theater setting to a club?

I’m a club guy; I’m not a theater guy. But The Paramount is an awesome space and when you get the opportunity you’ve got to go for it. I like to be able to go back and forth with the crowd, this way the laughs come directly at you. On Long Island, The Paramount is the place to be.

You are constantly revered by so many fellow comedians as their favorite stand-up to watch. How does that make you feel?

I really don’t know what to say because I’m one of them and we are all in it together. I think a lot of them like to watch me on stage because I’m pretty self-destructive. I’ll take a joke that works then tweak it and twist it until it fails then I get angry with myself and go off on tangents. I guess it’s fun to see the ramblings of a madman.



How long did it take you to fully find your groove as a comedian?

I’m still looking. Most people like watching somebody go through something. Now it’s fun to talk about getting older. The best way to age is to have fun with it because there’s nothing else you can really do.

What made you make the Comedy Cellar your home base? What is so magical about that room?

For a small room, it’s mighty. Everybody has worked there, from Dave Chappelle to Chris Rock to Amy Schumer. They’ve all played theaters and arenas, but they return to the Comedy Cellar because it’s like putting on a comfortable pair of pants. I like to go on last there because it’s the hardest spot. Every comic loves the sound and the staff is awesome. If I can make someone who works there laugh, then I know it’s a great joke because they hear so many.

How has being sober impacted your comedy?

I like to work in the moment and the clearer you are, the better you can think quicker. It really has helped me focus and I think my writing is a little better now. Plus, my performance has gone up a bit because there’s nothing to hide behind. You have to just do it.

How did you develop your signature look with the baseball cap, gray hoodie and black jacket?

I was broke, short, fat and bald so I figured these seem to work. It’s what I feel most comfortable in. Plus, I’m not really a looker.