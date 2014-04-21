Debbie Gibson reveals battle with Lyme disease

Debbie Gibson has opened up about her struggle with Lyme disease after coming under fire for her new, super-skinny appearance.

The singer, who grew up in Merrick, faced harsh criticism about her weight when she posted photos from recent sold-out performances in Chile.

In response to the comments, which Gibson called "mean and ignorant," the 43-year-old posted a lengthy explanation on her website, discussing the problems she's faced since being diagnosed last year.

"The first symptoms came in the form of food sensitivities," she wrote. "I found I could not touch sugar, starch, caffeine, certain oils, etc. without having a severe reaction that felt like electricity running through my body."

"I kept eating a ton of protein and fat to try to keep weight on … egg yolks, red meat, you name it," she continued. "But the weight kept falling off and I had a gaunt and sinewy look."

Gibson became self-conscious about her appearance, and admitted to trying Botox to help smooth out the deep lines in her forehead.

After suffering a harsh reaction to the treatment, Gibson vowed to "NEVER put this or any other toxin into my body for vanity reasons EVER again."

Now Gibson says she has found the right doctor and medication regimen, and her body is responding well to treatment.

"I actually feel like me again," she says.