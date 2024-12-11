AP Breakthrough Entertainer: GloRilla, once a choir girl, is one of hip-hop's most promising voices

LOS ANGELES — GloRilla has gone from choir girl to husky-voiced rap queen, climbing the hip-hop ranks so high that she’s earned a trip to the White House.

The Memphis-born performer has become one of industry’s most promising voices with her genuine character, rap flow and unmistakable Southern drawl. She established herself this year as a proven hitmaker with “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and the breakout hit “Yeah Glo!,” which earned two nominations at the upcoming Grammys.

The rapper’s mentality this year has been to “put your foot on the gas and don’t let up,” she told The Associated Press.

In 2024 alone, she's been a guest performer on the domestic leg of Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour, gaining more confidence performing in sold-out arenas. She's performed at a star-studded party in front of celebrities ranging from Leonardo DiCaprio to Kim Kardashian, and met with President Joe Biden during a women's history month event.

All of this came before the October release of her critically acclaimed debut album “Glorious,” whose “TGIF” had Rihanna dancing in a social media post, earning GloRilla a spot as one of the AP's Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024.

“Don’t ever get too comfortable,” said the rapper, who burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2022 with “Tomorrow” and the Grammy-nominated “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” “Take advantage of everything that comes your way. If you drive and apply yourself, it’s going to happen.”

GloRilla's humble beginnings served as a driving force to chase bigger horizons. Born Gloria Hallelujah Woods (the stage name was a cousin's suggestion), the 25-year-old credits her mother and her church-centered upbringing for preparing her for this pivotal moment in her life.

GloRilla poses for a portrait on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. GloRilla has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024. Credit: AP/Rebecca Cabage

“My momma always told me to be humble and grateful,” she said. “I come from nothing almost. My mom is well mannered. My mom taught us right, like, internally, have a great spirit. My personality and spirit come from my momma.”

GloRilla is still adjusting to her rising fame while dealing with some controversies. She was left “heartbroken” after three women were killed in a deadly stampede toward the end of a 2023 concert in upstate New York in which investigators found no criminal wrongdoing. She faced backlash for using a disability-related slur in her lyrics and was charged with drunken driving in Georgia this year.

Despite that, her profile has grown in recent months to become one of rap's biggest names — thanks to something rapper Yo Gotti spotted when he signed her to his Collective Music Group label in 2022.

“It's the authenticity,” said Yo Gotti, a fellow Memphis native. “Even when she talks about the struggles throughout this journey, it’s refreshing. I don’t think many artists do that. Everybody wants to play perfect. I think that’s why so many people gravitate to her. She relates to real people.”

While she enjoys snapping photos with fans, she opts for incognito mode on her more casual days: “I don’t like to tell people ‘No.’ I don’t want to be mean to my fans. That's probably the worst part. I hate taking pictures when I'm not prepared.”

Seeking a career role model, GloRilla often examines the work ethic of Beyoncé, who called the rapper one of her favorite young artists.

“She’s a businesswoman. She multitasks a lot,” she said. “That’s something I have to get better at. She’s a super hard worker. Her work ethic is crazy.”

GloRilla could follow Beyoncé's footsteps as an actor. Since childhood, she's dreamed of starring in a film or TV show — though she's bracing herself for the marathon days on set that come with it.

“Think I’m still going to do it,” she said. “But I’m not going to lie. When I’m on those music video sets, I be like ‘I don’t know if I can do acting.’ I can only imagine how many times I got to say the script and memorize in my head. I don’t know. ... But I'm going to still try it.”