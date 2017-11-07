Come fall, enter festival season — and there’s only one thing you need to know: Go hungry. Long Island’s best festivals are family-friendly affairs, with a day’s worth of entertainment, shopping and — yes — eating.

Here are five that draw the biggest crowds, plus dozens more fairs and festivals all over the Island this fall and winter:

NOVEMBER

GOLD COAST INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Gold Coast Arts Center, 113 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, 516-829-2570, goldcoastfilmfestival.org Check website for films. Fee $150 all-access pass, $75 six-pack flex plan; $15 single ticket, $13 seniors. Dates Nov. 7-14, check website for times.

LONG ISLAND’S DOCTOR WHO CONVENTION Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge, longislanddoctorwho.com. Authors, entertainment, special guests, signings and more. Fee 1-day pass: $44-$64, $19-$35 children; 3-day pass: $95, $79 children. Dates Noon-1 a.m. Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 12.

ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFT FAIR Peconic Recreation Center, Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Vendors, antiques, fine arts, crafts, photography, jewelry, food. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11.

HAUPPAUGE CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge, 631-846-1459, depasmarketfair.com. Craft and gift items, jewelry, gourmet foods and upcycled art. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11-12.

LONG ISLAND WOODWORKERS SHOW Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8401, liwoodworkers.org Handcrafted furniture and wood projects, demonstrations in woodworking. Fee $12, $8 seniors and ages 5-12, free younger than 5. Dates 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11-12.

GREAT BEER EXPO Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale, greatbeerexpo.com, 631-940-7290. More than 50 breweries and more than 100 beers; 21 and older. Fee $45 advance, $55 at door, $12 designated drivers, plus parking fee; register. Date 12:30-4 p.m., 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 11.

CHRISTMAS FAIR Holy Spirit Church, 16 S. Sixth St., New Hyde Park, 516-328-9241, 516-328-0348, holyspiritnhp.com. Food, cookies, raffle, arts and crafts, holiday items. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12

AUTUMN ART AND CRAFT FESTIVAL Stony Brook University, Student Activities Center, Nicolls Road, 631-563-8551, preferredpromotions.com. Handcrafted jewelry, original art, pottery, fiber, handmade soaps, photography, leather, woodworking. Fee $5. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11-12.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL-GAUGE SWAP MEETS Island Bingo, 1055 Portion Rd., Farmingville, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. More than 90 vendors. Fee $5, free 11 and younger with a paying adult. Dates 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12 and Dec. 17.

LYNBROOK CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW Elks Lodge, 57 Hempstead Ave., Lynbrook, 516-209-7386, licraftshows.com. More than 40 local vendors. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12.

HOLIDAY ANTIQUES FAIR Hilton Hotel, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, 516-868-2751, pekaleshows.com. 50 vendors with holiday gifts and home-decorating items. Fee $8, free 12 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12.

ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR American Legion Post 948, 2730 Royle St., Bellmore, 631-875-8848. Vendors selling jewelry, hand-painted wood, metal and glass, hand-knit items, ornaments, holiday decorations. Fee Free. Dates 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19.

1863 THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8400. Traditional-cooking demonstrations, fiddle music, legends and more. Fee $12, $8 seniors and ages 5-12, free younger than 5. Dates 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19, Nov. 25-26.

FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR Walt Whitman High School, 301 West Hills Rd., Huntington Station, 631-549-8582, shufsd.org. More than 100 professional artists and craftsmen selling paintings, photos, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, toys, dolls and other gifts; food court. Fee $2, free 11 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18.

BIG APPLE DEPRESSION-ERA GLASS/POTTERY SHOW VFW Post 5253, Albertson, 155 Searingtown Rd., Albertson, 516-476-0155, justglass.com. Glassware and pottery from the Depression era Fee $5.50. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19.

NATIVE AMERICAN FEAST Garvies Point Museum and Preserve, 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove, 516-571-8010, garviespointmuseum.com. Demonstrations of American Indian cooking and fire making, pottery-making, corn grinding, tools, spear-throwing; rain or shine. Fee $8, $5 children and seniors. Dates 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSES Central Operating Lines, 50A Carlough Rd., Bohemia, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. See the O gauge model railroad featuring four mainlines, an elevated transit line, a logging line, a subway, two cities and more. Fee Free, donations accepted; bring unwrapped toy. Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19, Dec 9-10, Jan. 14 .

EAST ISLIP CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR East Islip High School, 1 Redmen St., Islip Terrace, 631-846-1459, depasmarketfair.com. More than 150 craft vendors. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18-19.

CHRISTMAS FAIR Trinity Lutheran Church of Islip, 111 Nassau Ave., Islip, trinityislip.org, 631-666-5884. Crafts and holiday gifts for sale. Fee Free. Dates 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18.

FALL AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, 98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville, 516-433-2900, ext. 119, holytrinityhs.echalk.com. Crafts, sports memorabilia, raffles, 50/50, bake sale. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18.

LONG ISLAND MUSIC LOVERS FAIR American Legion Hall Post 1066, 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa, 973-209-6067, showsandexpos.com. Records, compact discs, DVDs and memorabilia for sale. Fee $5. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW AND SALE Temple Emanu-El of East Meadow, 123 Merrick Ave., East Meadow, templeemanueleastmeadow.com, 516-794-8911. Antiques, collectibles and dolls. Fee $5. Date 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY FAIR. Our Lady of Mercy School, 520 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville, 516-433-7040, olmshicks.org. Crafts, holiday gifts, decorations, baked goods and homemade hot dishes. Fee $2. Dates 1-9 p.m. Nov. 20.

COUNTRY PARLOR HOLIDAY FOLK ART AND CRAFT SHOW Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.com. Holiday show of folk artists and craftspeople in the historic barn at Hallockville; art, crafts and gifts including baskets, tree trimmings and holiday décor, rugs, woodcarvings and decoys, gift baskets, ornaments. Fee Free. Dates 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Nov. 24-25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26.

FESTIVAL OF TREES Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-378-2000 ext. 651, ucpn.org. Designer decorated trees, gingerbread village, Santa. Fee $15, $10 ages 2-12, free 2 and younger. Dates 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24-25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26.

CHRISTKINDL MARKT Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com. Traditional German Christmas market, imported specialties, a visit with Santa, crafts and activities for kids. Fee Free. Dates 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25-26.

MONTAUK COMMUNITY CHURCH CHRISTMAS FAIR Montauk Community Church, 850 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, montaukchamber.com, 631-668-2022. Baked goods, homemade items, Christmas toys, gifts and a rummage sale. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25.

SANTA PARADE Port Jefferson Village, 631-473-1414, portjeffchamber.com. Parade steps off at the LIRR station, goes down Main Street, around East Main Street to West Broadway. Fee Free. Date 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25.

TMB MODEL TRAIN SHOW OPEN HOUSES TMB Model Train Club, 120 Schmitt Blvd., East Farmingdale, 516-660-8099, tmbmodeltrainclub.com. Eight train sets running on six tracks. Fee Free. Dates 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 9-10, Jan. 6-7 and 20-21.

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS HOLIDAY CELEBRATION 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. Period rooms decorated with Christmas trees, wreaths, mantelpieces, topiaries and plants. Antique clothing and toys from the Westbury House collection on display. Children create crafts and visit with Santa; hot cider and cookies. Fee Call. Dates 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27-30.

DECEMBER

NASSAU LIONEL OPERATING ENGINEERS OPEN HOUSE Model railroad club, 2953 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-735-6370, nloe.org. Open house of Long Island’s largest operating O-gauge layout. Fee Free. Dates 8-10 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 8., 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW Smith Point County Park, County Rd. 46, Shirley, holidaylightshow.org, 631-543-6622. Drive through a seaside trail filled with light displays and holiday vignettes. Fee $20 per car, buy tickets at the gate, credit card only. Dates 5 p.m. Dec. 1-30.

WOODEN WONDERLAND: CARVERS HOLIDAY AND SHOW Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-2881. Handmade carvings and wooden items made by Long Island craftspeople. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

NORTHPORT HOLIDAY CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Rd., Northport, 631-846-1459, depasqualeshows.com. Fine arts, crafts, unusual gifts, photos. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3.

HOLIDAY FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR Art League of Long Island, 107 E. Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills, 631-462-5400, artleagueli.net. Fine art and crafts. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2-3.

VISIT FROM SANTA Longwood Estate, Longwood and Smith roads, Ridge, 631-924-1820, brookhaven.org. Santa visits in the main parlor of the holiday-decorated house; hot chocolate and a craft to take home. Fee $5 for children. Date 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2.

DEEPWELLS MANSION HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James, preferredpromotions.com, 631-563-8551. Art, stained and painted glass, jewelry, handmade soaps, candles, marionettes, dolls, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday cards and more. Fee $5. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10.

PTA HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE, Rocky Point Middle School, 76 Rocky Point/Yaphank Rd., 631-744-1600. Crafts, home decor, food, cookie walk, entertainment, Santa visit. Fee Free. Date Dec 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

HUNTINGTON CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW American Legion Post 360, 1 Mill Dam Rd., Huntington, 516-209-7386, licraftshows.com. Craft and gift show. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3.

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS HOLIDAY CELEBRATION 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. Period rooms decorated with Christmas trees, wreaths, mantelpieces, topiaries and plants. Antique clothing and toys from the Westbury House collection on display. Children create crafts and visit with Santa; hot cider and cookies. Tree lighting Dec. 2 (call for time). Fee Call. Dates 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Dec. 5-7, Dec. 11-14, Dec. 18-21.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, 98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville, 516-433-2900, holytrinityhs.echalk.com. Crafts, sports memorabilia, raffles and more. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9; snow date: Dec. 10.

ST. JAMES/SMITHTOWN CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Smithtown High School East, 10 School St., St. James, 631-846-6593, depasqualeshows.com. Vendors, craft, photography and new merchandise. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9-10.

ANTIQUE HISTORICAL ARMS SHOW Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 631-722-3248, liahas.org. Revolutionary and Civil War collectibles, muskets, bayonets, swords, military rifles and sporting guns. Fee $6, free younger than 15 with paying adult. Dates 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10.

SUGAR PLUM BALL Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-378-2000, ext. 651, cresthollow.com. Dinner and dancing for little ladies (ages 4-12) and the men in their lives (dads, grandfathers or other princely gentlemen). Includes a complimentary flower and gift for each princess, plus a visit from the Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends. Fee $175 (princess and escort). Date Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10.

SELDEN HOLIDAY CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Dr., Selden, 631-846-1459, depasqualeshows.com. Crafts and gift exhibitors, refreshments. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16-17.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL-GAUGE SWAP MEET Island Bingo, 1055 Portion Rd., Farmingville, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. More than 90 vendors. Fee $5, free 11 and younger with a paying adult. Date 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17.

CANDLELIGHT EVENINGS Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8401, obvrnassau.com. 19th century entertainment in historic buildings lit only by candlelight, as they would be holiday evenings during the 1800s, holiday songs, period storytelling, hot apple cider and fiddle music. Last ticket sale at 8 p.m. Fee Call. Dates 5-9:30 p.m. Dec. 26-30.

JANUARY

WINTER MODEL TRAIN SHOW AND EXHIBITION Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 516-378-9594, freeportny.gov. Operating model train layouts in all major scales on display. Test track available. Fee $5, free 11 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 7.

LONG ISLAND DIVERS ASSOCIATION FILM FESTIVAL Hofstra University Student Center, Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead, 631-848-8885, lidaonline.com. Photographers and cinematographers present a glimpse into the underwater world. Fee $40. Date 8 p.m.-midnight Jan. 20.

NORTH EASTERN ARMS COLLECTORS ANTIQUE AND MODERN ARMS SHOW American Legion Post 94, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, nwsdy.li/nearms, 631-278-9113. Show and sale with items from pre-Civil War to modern times, muskets, swords, bayonets, medals and insignia. Fee $6. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28.

FEBRUARY

LONG ISLAND CHOWDER CONTEST Snapper Inn, 500 Shore Dr., Oakdale, 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com. Sample chowders from local restaurants, three categories will be judged. Fee $10. Date Noon Feb. 3.

SUPER BOWL LII Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Dr., Port Washington, 516-883-6566, pwcoc.org. Taste soups donated by Port Washington restaurants, vote for your favorite; bring a nonperishable food item. Fee $7, $3 younger than 12. Date Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 3.

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER AT THE MANSION Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579. Hors d’oeuvres in the Memorial Wing, dinner in the Northport dining room and dessert in the Lancaster Room. Fee Call; reserve, two seatings. Date 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

HOPS AND PROPS CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, cradleofaviation.org, 516-572-4111. Sample a range of craft beers served amid the planes. Must be 21 or older. Fee $65, $20 designated driver. Date 7-10 p.m. Feb. 10.

CHOCOVINO — A VALENTINE WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING DINNER Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, ext. 426, LongIslandAquarium.com. Five-course meal accompanied by Raphael wines. Fee Check website. Date 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW AND SALE Temple Emanu-El of East Meadow, 123 Merrick Ave., 516-794-8911, templeemanueleastmeadow.com. Antiques, collectibles and dolls. Fee $5. Date 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18.

ANTIQUE HISTORICAL ARMS SHOW Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 631-722-3248, liahas.org. Revolutionary and Civil War collectibles, muskets, bayonets, swords, military rifles and sporting guns. Fee $6, free younger than 11 with paying adult. Dates 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25.

MARCH

SPRING CRAFT FAIR Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, 98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville, 516-433-2900, holytrinityhs.org. Crafts, sports memorabilia, new merchandise, raffles, 50/50, bake sale. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24.

APRIL

PENGUIN EASTER BRUNCH Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, LongIslandAquarium.com. Includes brunch, admission to the aquarium and a penguin egg hunt. Reserve. Fee Call. Date 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. April 1.

THE LONG ISLAND PEN SHOW. Hofstra University Student Center, Hempstead, 631-235-4690,

lipenshow.com. Collectors and dealers of writing instruments exhibiting pens of all kinds, desk sets, inkwells, paper and writing supplies, demonstrations, repairs, appraisals and more. Fee $10. Dates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21-22.