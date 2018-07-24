Looking for things to do on Long Island? We've rounded up the best concerts, fairs, festivals, parties and cultural events going on in Nassau and Suffolk.

Stony Brook Film Festival Films about diversity, both in their themes and their settings are on the marquee for this year's Stony Brook Film Festival, through July 28. The 10-day festival features full-length independent films, shorts and many world premieres, including "The Etruscan Smile" starring Brian Cox and Rosanna Arquette, telling the tale of an old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved Scottish Isle for medical treatment, 9:30 p.m. July 21, and "A Dysfunctional Cat," a quirky story about two Iranians living in Germany, their marriage and a bizarre cat, 7 p.m. July 25, Staller Center's Main Stage Theater, Stony Brook University. The festival also includes filmmaker appearances and Q&A sessions.

INFO 631-632-2787, stallercenter.com

ADMISSION $12, $5 students; $90 multi-film pass

Enjoy dance, music and kids' nights at Jones Beach Bandshell The bandshell at Jones Beach is open for the season with a lineup of seaside entertainment that promises something for everyone. If you're at the beach, stay there after the sun goes down, or make a special trip for an 8 p.m. show. Mark your calendar for children's events, outdoor movies, Latin nights, tribute bands, line dancing with Marianne Taylor, "Kids Night" and more through Sept. 1. Parking at field 4, off Ocean Parkway in Wantagh.

INFO jonesbeachbandshell.com/free-events/

ADMISSION Free parking after 6 p.m.

Ukulele virtuoso plays The Paramount Ukulele expert, composer and "YouTube" sensation Jake Shimabukuro comes to The Paramount in Huntington for a concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26. He plays traditional Hawaiian songs along with classic and rock pieces. Listen for cuts from his recent album, "Nashville Sessions," and his latest release, "The Greatest Day." He's joined by special guest and Long Island singer, Paris Ray.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION Tickets start at $20

Join the 'Alive on 25' party on Riverhead's Main Street Things are happening along Route 25 (Main Street) in downtown Riverhead. Join the festivities for the annual "Alive on 25," street festival. You'll find more than eight stages of outdoor music and entertainment, a car show, craft beer and local wine vendors and arts and crafts. The party gets continues 5-9:30 p.m. July 26, Aug. 9 and, if needed, a rain date on Aug. 23.

INFO 631-209-4244, aliveon25.com

ADMISSION Free

Tour homes and gardens on the South Fork Take a self-guided tour of homes and gardens in Westhampton, Quogue and Remsenberg during the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s House and Garden 2018 Tour. Pick up maps at the Performing Arts Center beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, July 27, and tour at your own pace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (entry to the last house is at 3:30). Get maps in advance if you register online. Highlights include homes with views of the bay and the ocean, homes on Dune Road and one with a mahogany rock climbing wall. Lunch is available with advance registration.

INFO 631-288-2350, ext. 117, whbpac.org

ADMISSION $85 tour only; $125 includes lunch at Starr Boggs at 11:30 a.m.

Experience some Midsummer Night's Shakespeare in Centerport The courtyard at the historic Vanderbilt Mansion is the setting for a modern-day version of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Presented by the Carriage House Players, 8 p.m. Friday, July 27, and Sunday, July 29, it's all part of the 30th annual Shakespeare Festival at the mansion in Centerport. The event continues with Shakespeare's tragedy "Hamlet," Aug. 5-Sept. 2.

INFO 631- 854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org

ADMISSION $15

Sip and sample at the Bubbly Fest in Riverhead Feeling in the pink? If you’re a fan of rose wines, head over to Palmer Vineyards for the Summer Rose and Bubbly Fest sponsored by New York Wine Events. Held in the middle of a 60-acre vineyard, the fest offers two sessions: noon-3 p.m. or 4-7 on Saturday, July 28, where you'll sample unlimited rose wine and rose champagne from more than 20 wineries. You’ll also find music, food trucks and farm-to-table craft food, Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Dress code is summer chic and, of course, pink is a standout.

INFO 631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com

ADMISSION $99

Find some real gems at Mattituck show More than 30 dealers gather for Long Island Mineral and Geology Society's annual Gem, Mineral, Jewerly and Fossil Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29. On display and for sale you'll find minerals, gemstones and fossils along with beaded jewelry, geology exhibits, jewelry repair and a scavenger hunt. Mattituck High School plays host.

INFO limineralandgeology.com

ADMISSION $6 (free children younger than 12)

Run or walk to help America's VetDogs Bring your dog (must be leashed) for a 2-mile walk to benefit America's VetDogs. Registration opens at 7 a.m. for the dog walk and a 5k run for humans. The run starts at 8:15 a.m. and the dog walk at 8:25 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Afterward, you're invited to visit the Museum of American Armor; admission is free for participants.

INFO 631-930-9054, vetdogs.org

ADMISSION $40; $25 veterans and active-duty service members

Create your own drip-painting masterpiece Bring the family for a drip painting workshop geared to ages 4 and older at the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center in East Hampton. Inspired by the works of Jackson Pollock, the Family Drip Painting Workshop, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28, lets you create your own masterpiece by dripping paint from sticks. Admission includes paints, supplies, a canvas and a tour of the house.

INFO Reservations required, 917-917-0790, imaginearted.com

ADMISSION $40

Be there for the final stop on the Vans Warped Tour The Vans Warped Tour '18 makes its last stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as part of its final cross-country tour. Listen for punk, alternative rock, hip-hop, ska, electronica and more, then say goodbye. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28.

INFO 516-221-1000, livenation.com

ADMISSION $45 general admission

Bellport Day Festival features music, dancing and 'Mary Poppins' Bellport's annual festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, fillls the village streets with live music, dance, a circus variety show, petting zoo, craft fair, trolley car rides, food vendors and sidewalk sales. South Country Road will be closed to traffic. The festival also features a live performance of "Mary Poppins" by Gateway Theater's junior performers and a steel drum performance by the Boys & Girls Club of Bellport.

INFO 631-438-1713, bellportchamberofcommerce.com

ADMISSION Free

Visit a garden aflutter with colorful butterflies Enter the Butterfly Garden at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown and be surrounded by colorful butterflies and lush vegetation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29. Children get a special treat and are invited to search for clues to the butterlies' life cycle and color a paper butterfly to take home.

INFO 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org

ADMISSION $5, $3 children younger than 12

Vote for your favorite Porsche at the Vanderbilt Join the members of the Porsche Club of America, Metro Region for a Concours d'Elegance on the grounds surrounding the historic Vanderbilt Museum, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29. The judged show welcomes all years of Porsche models, with trophies going to the top models and a People's Choice ballot for all visitors.

INFO metronypca.org

ADMISSION The admission to the grounds is $8, $5 ages 12 and under; $35 car registration

Questlove discusses creativity with Jerry Seinfeld at Guild Hall Join musician, bandleader and professor Questlove as he talks with Jerry Seinfeld in “Midsummer Night Conversations on Creativity” at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Guild Hall, 58 Main St., East Hampton. Questlove continues the conversation on Aug. 12 with another special guest. Check website for updates.

INFO 631-324-4050, guildhall.org

ADMISSION $30-$60; $85 VIP (sold out, but check for last-minute availability)

Take your dog to Smithtown for a day of play The Canine Experience held on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society is a multi-club, multi-sport event that introduces dogs and their owners to the “sport of dogs,” including scent work, agility, obedience and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 29, 239 E. Main St. Bring your pets on a leash; held rain or shine.

INFO 631-277-2201, suffolkdogclub.com

ADMISSION Free, donations accepted

See 'mature' women compete for Ms. New York Senior America Contestants 60 and older compete for the title of Ms. New York Senior America, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Madison Theater at Molloy College in Rockville Centre. The judges look for talented women who exemplify qualities of the modern dynamic senior. The winner goes on to compete in the National Pageant in Atlantic City.

INFO 516-323-4444, newyorksenioramerica.org

ADMISSION $25

Haitian band Tabou Combo plays at Creole American Night As part of the International Night series at Eisenhower Park, Creole music and dance will be in the spotlight, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Eisenhower Park's Harry Chapin Theater, parking lots 6 and 6A, East Meadow. Highlights include a premiere performance by Haitian band Tabou Combo, Long Island band Djazz New York La and The Mikerline Dance Company.

INFO 516-572-0200, nassaucountyny.gov

ADMISSION Free

See Jan Staller's photos at the Heckscher Museum of Art An exhibit at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington features photos of pieces from construction sites and industrial objects. "Heavy Metal: Photographs by Jan Staller" includes more than 15 monumental photographs and a video on the artist's career, through July 29.

INFO 631-351-3250, heckscher.org

ADMISSION $8, $6 ages 62 and older, $5 students with ID, free younger than 10

Be there when Patchogue's Main Street comes alive It's that time of year again. Patchogue closes Main Street to cars and opens it to pedestrians, 5-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 -- for its annual "Alive After Five" celebration, featuring music, art, eats and beer (rain date Aug. 23). You'll find seven stages of live music and entertainment, along with arts and crafts and an array of food. Make a note: Cosplayers are encouraged to come in costume for a contest with prizes on Aug. 2.

INFO 631-207-1000, aliveafterfive.com

ADMISSION Free

Head to East Hills for a Jewish Film Festival A lineup of documentaries, shorts, narratives and more make up this year's Jewish Film Festival at the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills, which runs through Aug. 9. Next up: a drama about corruption against the African people, "An Act of Defiance," on Aug. 8-9. Check the website for full schedule.

INFO 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org/filmfestival

ADMISSION $10 individual tickets, $50 six-film festival pass

Bring your lawn chairs to the Huntington Summer Arts Festival The Huntington Summer Arts Festival, which runs daily (except Mondays) through Aug. 12, offers something for everyone, from family shows to cabaret, classic rock to dance. Tuesday family shows begin at 7 p.m.; all others start at 8 p.m., rain or shine, at the Chapin Rainbow Stage in Huntington's Heckscher Park.

INFO 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org

ADMISSION Free

Hear concerts and fireworks in Massapequa As part of the Music Under the Stars series at Oyster Bay Town parks this summer, a "Salute to America." Festivities commence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at John J. Burns Park on Merrick Road in Massapequa. The series continues through Aug. 11 with a closing concert by the Lords of 52nd Street.

INFO 516-797-7900, oysterbaytown.com

ADMISSION Free